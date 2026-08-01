Keefe D Says He Won't Take Plea Deal In Tupac Murder Trial

Duane "Keefe D" Davis recently got a major blow in his murder trial, as the court will admit his 2008 interview with police about Tupac Shakur's death as evidence. In a conversation with 8 News Now Las Vegas, he said he won't take a plea deal in the face of these and other trial updates.

"I didn't do nothing," Keefe D remarked to investigator Vanessa Murphy. "I’m 63. I had a cancer battle. And I got three stents to my heart, and the average American lives like 74 years old. 10 years, I’m dead. So why would I take a deal? I heard it was, like, 10 and 25. I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to take a deal like that. Especially after I haven't done it. I'm an innocent man."

Elsewhere, Davis denied being in Nevada at the time of Tupac's murder and said his previous confessions to the murder were just a financial ploy. "I was just after the money, and they said I was covered," he alleged, further claiming his innocence. "I did it for the money... That was the ghostwriters that did it. I didn't write that book... Just read the book. You know I didn't write that book. And the [DJ] Vlad thing, the lady, she gave me $150,000... They wrote me a script to follow. My lawyer came with the script, and it seemed like he was in bed with them the whole time."

Keefe D Defends His Innocence

Keefe D said he was trying to feed his family and denied any gang involvement since 1989. Also, he spoke on helping Suge Knight start Death Row Records, using this as an argument against wanting to kill their biggest artist. "Why would I kill the guy that's making us the most money? [...] It don't make sense. Suge Knight will tell you that I didn't do it," Davis remarked.

Finally, he expressed hope in his case and regret over putting his family in this situation. Jury selection in this case will reportedly begin on August 10.