Tupac Murder Case: Keefe D Wants An Apology From Law Enforcement

BY Erika Marie
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KMEL Summer Jam 1992 - Mountain View CA
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - AUGUST 1: Tupac Shakur attends KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 1, 1992 in Mountain View California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
The attorney for Tupac murder suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis is seeking a dismissal, claiming investigators built a weak case.

Less than two weeks before jury selection is set to begin, the defense in Duane "Keefe D" Davis' Tupac Shakur murder case is making its boldest public argument yet. They insist prosecutors never had enough evidence to bring the case in the first place. Davis' attorney, Mike Sanft, is calling for the charges to be dismissed entirely. He argues that the Clark County District Attorney's Office built its case on evidence that falls well short of the standard required to prosecute someone for murder. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, Sanft said anything less than a dismissal would be unacceptable, adding that he believes prosecutors owe his client a written apology for charging him.

"If they really done their job, he would not have been charged," Sanft said, criticizing both prosecutors and investigators involved in the decades-old case. Davis, 63, was arrested in September 2023 and charged in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting that claimed Shakur's life in Las Vegas in 1996. Prosecutors have identified the former Compton gang figure as the alleged orchestrator of the killing. However, it's a claim Davis now rejects despite years of public statements in which he appeared to place himself at the center of the case.

Read More: Keefe D's Allegedly Talked About Role In Tupac Murder During Jail Call

Keefe's Own Words Used Against Him

For years, Davis discussed the killing in interviews, his memoir Compton Street Legend, and conversations with law enforcement. His defense now argues those statements were fabricated. They claim they were simply exaggerated stories meant to generate publicity and financial opportunities rather than admissions of criminal conduct. Sanft contends his client was exercising his First Amendment rights, even if those remarks were, in his words, "not in good taste."

Rumors recently circulated that prosecutors had offered Davis a plea agreement that would have significantly reduced his potential prison time. Sanft denied any such offer was made. He also made it clear he would advise his client against accepting anything short of a complete dismissal of the case.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has previously indicated the state will seek life imprisonment if Davis is convicted rather than pursuing the death penalty. As the trial approaches, jury selection is expected to present its own challenges. The investigation has remained one of Hip Hop's most scrutinized criminal cases for nearly three decades. The rumors have been fueled by documentaries, books, podcasts, and extensive media coverage.

“In picking a jury, the number one promise that we expect from our jurors is that they will be fair and impartial to both the state, as well as Duane, and that they will reserve their judgment until the close of the evidence on the case is then given to them," said Sanft. “I have an ethical duty to never try my case in the media prior to the jury being picked and sequestered."

Read More: Diddy Might Have To Testify On Keefe D's Behalf In Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

Davis' past comments have also fueled years of speculation involving Sean "Diddy" Combs. Davis alleged Combs offered him $1 million to kill Shakur during the height of the East Coast-West Coast rivalry. Those allegations have long been denied by Combs, and Sanft did not revisit their credibility while discussing the upcoming trial. Meanwhile, jury selection is scheduled to begin on August 10. Davis is expected to remain off the witness stand. Instead, his defense plans to challenge the prosecution's evidence directly. They'll claim investigators relied too heavily on statements they now contend were never true in the first place.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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