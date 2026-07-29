Keefe D Suffers Major Blow As Judge Allows 2008 Police Interview At Tupac Murder Trial

BY Aron A.
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Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA
Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Defense attorneys argued the statements were obtained under promises of immunity, but the court rejected those claims.

Justice for Tupac’s death might not be too far away. With September marking 30 years since his death, Keefe D will be standing trial in just a few weeks for his alleged role in his death. However, it’s turning into an uphill battle for him as he’s now facing a major setback. According to All Hip Hop, the judge ruled that a 2008 interview he gave to police can be presented to the jury as evidence. 

Defense attorneys had attempted to block the interview, arguing that investigators assured Keefe D, whose legal name is Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the statements would never be used against him in a criminal case. They also claimed he spoke under pressure out of fear for the safety of his family. However, the court found those arguments unpersuasive, noting that Davis was represented by legal counsel during the interview and was not in a vulnerable position when he made the statements.

The ruling removes a key element of the defense's pretrial strategy, but it is only one piece of the prosecution's case. Prosecutors are also expected to rely heavily on Davis' 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, in which he recounted his alleged role in the events surrounding Shakur's fatal shooting. In the book, Davis claimed he was riding in the vehicle involved that night, identified his late nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, as the gunman, and wrote that he supplied the firearm used in the attack.

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Keefe D's Defense

Defense lawyers maintain those accounts were exaggerated for commercial purposes. They argued they were intended to sell books and attract publicity rather than serve as factual admissions. Prosecutors, however, contend the repeated, detailed descriptions support their allegation that Davis helped organize the fatal shooting. 

The closely watched trial will begin on August 10th and is expected to last approximately four weeks. The 63-year-old is charged in connection with the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur. If convicted, he could face a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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