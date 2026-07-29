Keefe D Suffers Major Blow As Judge Allows 2008 Police Interview At Tupac Murder Trial

Justice for Tupac’s death might not be too far away. With September marking 30 years since his death, Keefe D will be standing trial in just a few weeks for his alleged role in his death. However, it’s turning into an uphill battle for him as he’s now facing a major setback. According to All Hip Hop, the judge ruled that a 2008 interview he gave to police can be presented to the jury as evidence.

Defense attorneys had attempted to block the interview, arguing that investigators assured Keefe D, whose legal name is Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the statements would never be used against him in a criminal case. They also claimed he spoke under pressure out of fear for the safety of his family. However, the court found those arguments unpersuasive, noting that Davis was represented by legal counsel during the interview and was not in a vulnerable position when he made the statements.

The ruling removes a key element of the defense's pretrial strategy, but it is only one piece of the prosecution's case. Prosecutors are also expected to rely heavily on Davis' 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, in which he recounted his alleged role in the events surrounding Shakur's fatal shooting. In the book, Davis claimed he was riding in the vehicle involved that night, identified his late nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, as the gunman, and wrote that he supplied the firearm used in the attack.

Keefe D's Defense

Defense lawyers maintain those accounts were exaggerated for commercial purposes. They argued they were intended to sell books and attract publicity rather than serve as factual admissions. Prosecutors, however, contend the repeated, detailed descriptions support their allegation that Davis helped organize the fatal shooting.