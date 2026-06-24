Keefe D Hits Yet Another Roadblock Ahead Of Tupac Murder Trial

Keefe D has been having a rough go of things ever since 2023, when he was arrested and placed in jail for allegedly orchestrating the murder of Tupac. Now, the man wants to make sure some of his testimonies are kept out of evidence.

For instance, Keefe D claims he had an agreement with the LAPD that any statements made during police interviews would be exempt from the record. He also believes this extends to his book, Compton Street Legend. His defense is working hard to make sure these exhibits are kept out of trial evidence.

However, the prosecution is fighting hard to make sure that the book and police interviews can, in fact, be used. According to Fox 5, the prosecution argues that Keefe D's book actually voided the previous LAPD agreement. If the book and interviews are used during the trial, his chances of winning become slim, and the defense knows it.

Keefe D Fights The Prosecution

Feb 28, 1996; Los Angeles, CA, USA ; FILE PHOTO; Music entertainer Tupac Shakur presents an award at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Network. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Keefe D's defense is claiming that the prosecution is actively trying to sabotage them. During Tuesday's hearing, they accused the prosecution of filing 4000 pages worth of documents about the death of Biggie Smalls. The prosecution believes both cases are connected, but the defense says it doesn't have time to respond to the documents.

Keefe D will be back in court on June 30, where he could find out whether or not these exhibits will be exempt from the record. If you may recall, his book was the catalyst for the initial investigation and subsequent arrest.