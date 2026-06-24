Keefe D Hits Yet Another Roadblock Ahead Of Tupac Murder Trial

BY Alexander Cole
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Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA
Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Keefe D is set to face trial in the murder of Tupac on August 10, but his defense team is starting to get frustrated.

Keefe D has been having a rough go of things ever since 2023, when he was arrested and placed in jail for allegedly orchestrating the murder of Tupac. Now, the man wants to make sure some of his testimonies are kept out of evidence.

For instance, Keefe D claims he had an agreement with the LAPD that any statements made during police interviews would be exempt from the record. He also believes this extends to his book, Compton Street Legend. His defense is working hard to make sure these exhibits are kept out of trial evidence.

However, the prosecution is fighting hard to make sure that the book and police interviews can, in fact, be used. According to Fox 5, the prosecution argues that Keefe D's book actually voided the previous LAPD agreement. If the book and interviews are used during the trial, his chances of winning become slim, and the defense knows it.

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Keefe D Fights The Prosecution
Feb 28, 1996; Los Angeles, CA, USA ; FILE PHOTO; Music entertainer Tupac Shakur presents an award at the 38th Annual Grammy
Feb 28, 1996; Los Angeles, CA, USA ; FILE PHOTO; Music entertainer Tupac Shakur presents an award at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Network. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Keefe D's defense is claiming that the prosecution is actively trying to sabotage them. During Tuesday's hearing, they accused the prosecution of filing 4000 pages worth of documents about the death of Biggie Smalls. The prosecution believes both cases are connected, but the defense says it doesn't have time to respond to the documents.

Keefe D will be back in court on June 30, where he could find out whether or not these exhibits will be exempt from the record. If you may recall, his book was the catalyst for the initial investigation and subsequent arrest.

Stay tuned for more updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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