There was a time when it was believed that no one would be held responsible for Tupac Shakur's murder, but Keefe D is facing a high-profile case related to the crime. In 1996, Pac was in a vehicle with Suge Knight in Las Vegas when another car pulled up along the side of them on the street and opened fire. Six days later, Shakur succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind an unprecedented legacy. For decades, rumors and speculation hovered around the lore of the rapper's death. Then, in 2023, Duane "Keefe D" Davis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon for allegedly staging the fatal drive-by shooting.

The twists and turns of this case are ongoing, and now, the New York Post reports that audio tapes of Davis allegedly bragging about the murder may be entered as evidence in his trial. According to the outlet, the calls reveal that Keefe D reportedly talked about his connection to Tupac's murder while in jail.

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On August 10, Davis's trial is scheduled to launch in Las Vegas. Prosecutors are reportedly seeking to enter these controversial jailhouse calls as admissions into evidence. The NYP's source also claims that Keefe believed it was his "First Amendment right" to speak about the slain rapper. Over the years, Davis has done several interviews speaking about Tupac's death and the circumstances surrounding the crime. However, he now reportedly says that those conversations were for "fame and fortune," and weren't legitimate. Davis has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Davis’ lawyer, Michael Sanft, said, "Here’s the thing at the end of the day, when the state of Nevada has to rely on that kind of information to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, they’ve got a huge problem," Sanft said. "And I’ve seen the state before, they’ll listen to the phone calls, but it’s sort of like, ‘Nah, we don’t care. We don’t need them.'"