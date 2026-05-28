Keefe D's Allegedly Talked About Role In Tupac Murder During Jail Call

BY Erika Marie
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Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA
Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A report states that prosecutors are looking to enter Keefe D's jailhouse calls into evidence during the murder trial.

There was a time when it was believed that no one would be held responsible for Tupac Shakur's murder, but Keefe D is facing a high-profile case related to the crime. In 1996, Pac was in a vehicle with Suge Knight in Las Vegas when another car pulled up along the side of them on the street and opened fire. Six days later, Shakur succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind an unprecedented legacy. For decades, rumors and speculation hovered around the lore of the rapper's death. Then, in 2023, Duane "Keefe D" Davis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon for allegedly staging the fatal drive-by shooting.

The twists and turns of this case are ongoing, and now, the New York Post reports that audio tapes of Davis allegedly bragging about the murder may be entered as evidence in his trial. According to the outlet, the calls reveal that Keefe D reportedly talked about his connection to Tupac's murder while in jail.

Read More: Keefe D Wants Court To Throw Out Evidence In Tupac Murder Case

The Trial Date Is Looming

On August 10, Davis's trial is scheduled to launch in Las Vegas. Prosecutors are reportedly seeking to enter these controversial jailhouse calls as admissions into evidence. The NYP's source also claims that Keefe believed it was his "First Amendment right" to speak about the slain rapper. Over the years, Davis has done several interviews speaking about Tupac's death and the circumstances surrounding the crime. However, he now reportedly says that those conversations were for "fame and fortune," and weren't legitimate. Davis has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Davis’ lawyer, Michael Sanft, said, "Here’s the thing at the end of the day, when the state of Nevada has to rely on that kind of information to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, they’ve got a huge problem," Sanft said. "And I’ve seen the state before, they’ll listen to the phone calls, but it’s sort of like, ‘Nah, we don’t care. We don’t need them.'"

"Do I agree with him writing the book and doing all these interviews? No," he said. "Keefe knows that I’m in his corner, and I have a personal pride issue here because I want to win this case too, and I want to do the best job for Keefe that I can,” Snaft added. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 30.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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