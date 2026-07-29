Duane Davis

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Tupac Murder Case: Keefe D Wants An Apology From Law Enforcement
The attorney for Tupac murder suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis is seeking a dismissal, claiming investigators built a weak case.
By
Erika Marie
July 29, 2026