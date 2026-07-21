Tupac Investigator Pokes Holes In Keefe D Case

BY Aron A.
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Feb 28, 1996; Los Angeles, CA, USA ; FILE PHOTO; Music entertainer Tupac Shakur presents an award at the 38th Annual Grammy
Feb 28, 1996; Los Angeles, CA, USA ; FILE PHOTO; Music entertainer Tupac Shakur presents an award at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
RJ Bond raises concerns.

We’re weeks away from Keefe D’s trial date, a moment that fans of Tupac have awaited for 30 years. However, it’s also one that ties into some broader issues going on in hip-hop culture. One person who has investigated Tupac’s death, RJ Bond, appears to be slightly skeptical of the direction of this trial. In particular, Bond believes that some of the evidence that investigators are presenting against Keefe D is flawed.

The filmmaker and longtime investigator RJ Bond argued that the prosecution has relied heavily on Keefe D’s statements rather than physical evidence surrounding the 1996 murder. According to reporting from AllHipHop, Bond believes that raises significant questions about the strength of the state's case.

“You have a man being charged and potentially convicted for something he said,” Bond explained. “Now, I don’t know about you, but that’s not the kind of country I want to live in.”

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RJ Bond Questions Prosecution

That’s a key issue here: there’s no physical evidence that directly ties Keefe D to the murder, such as a weapon or forensics. Bond also scrutinized Keefe D's previous accounts of the night, including claims that he armed himself before heading to Club 662, the nightclub associated with Death Row Records. He questioned whether that version of events is believable, noting the heavy police presence and armed security surrounding the venue.

He also revisited Keefe D's 2008 cooperation agreement with law enforcement, arguing the statements were made while he faced serious drug charges and was seeking favorable treatment. Bond contends those circumstances could affect the credibility of the admissions now being used against him.

Keefe D has consistently pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 17 and is expected to last six weeks.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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