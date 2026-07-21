Tupac Investigator Pokes Holes In Keefe D Case

We’re weeks away from Keefe D’s trial date, a moment that fans of Tupac have awaited for 30 years. However, it’s also one that ties into some broader issues going on in hip-hop culture. One person who has investigated Tupac’s death, RJ Bond, appears to be slightly skeptical of the direction of this trial. In particular, Bond believes that some of the evidence that investigators are presenting against Keefe D is flawed.

The filmmaker and longtime investigator RJ Bond argued that the prosecution has relied heavily on Keefe D’s statements rather than physical evidence surrounding the 1996 murder. According to reporting from AllHipHop, Bond believes that raises significant questions about the strength of the state's case.

“You have a man being charged and potentially convicted for something he said,” Bond explained. “Now, I don’t know about you, but that’s not the kind of country I want to live in.”

RJ Bond Questions Prosecution

That’s a key issue here: there’s no physical evidence that directly ties Keefe D to the murder, such as a weapon or forensics. Bond also scrutinized Keefe D's previous accounts of the night, including claims that he armed himself before heading to Club 662, the nightclub associated with Death Row Records. He questioned whether that version of events is believable, noting the heavy police presence and armed security surrounding the venue.

He also revisited Keefe D's 2008 cooperation agreement with law enforcement, arguing the statements were made while he faced serious drug charges and was seeking favorable treatment. Bond contends those circumstances could affect the credibility of the admissions now being used against him.