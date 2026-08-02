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Nike Kobe Air Force 1
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Kobe's "Lord of the Rings" Air Force 1 Is Finally Here
The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Lord of the Rings" drops August 1st for $155, honoring his 2002 Rucker Park moment.
By
Ben Atkinson
August 02, 2026