Nike Kobe 10 Protro “Blackout” Returns After Over A Decade

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Blackout" returns in 2027, bringing back the original 2015 violet and black colorway.

Nike Basketball is bringing back another fan-favorite Kobe 10 colorway. The "Blackout" is officially set to return in February 2027 per Sneaker Bar Detroit. It carries a retail price of $190.

This won't be the first Kobe 10 Protro to make a comeback, there's also been a few that are making the return. The "5 AM Flight" colorway is already set to return this October. "Blackout" follows shortly after, continuing Nike's rollout of original Kobe 10 releases.

The shoe first debuted back in February 2015. It's built around a deep violet mesh upper, paired with black detailing across the Swoosh, laces, and heel. Kobe's signature sits at the top of the tongue in a matching purple tone.

The name goes deeper than just the colorway itself. Kobe Bryant once explained the inspiration behind it directly. He said that when he was really feeling it, he'd work out until he blacked out. That mentality became tied to the shoe's entire identity, turning it into a symbol of his relentless training habits.

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Nike Kobe 10 Protro “Blackout”
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Image via KicksFinder

For the 2027 release, Nike is keeping the original design mostly intact. The violet and black color scheme carries over almost exactly as it looked in 2015. What's changing is the performance package underneath.

Like other entries in the Protro lineup, this version brings updated cushioning and modern materials. The goal is to preserve the shoe's classic look while making it perform like a current release. That combination has helped drive strong demand across the entire Kobe Protro line.

Official images also haven't been released yet. The photos going around right now are from the original 2015 pair. Once Nike shares real images, expect plenty of comparisons between the two versions.

This release is expected to be available through SNKRS, Foot Locker, and other Nike Basketball retailers. Sizing should run through the standard range. Overall given how popular past Kobe 10 retros have been, this one likely won't stick around long once it hits shelves in February.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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