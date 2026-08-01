Ye's New Yeezy Sneaker Isn't Landing Well Online

BY Ben Atkinson
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Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

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Ye previewed a new Yeezy sneaker online, and early reactions have been rough, with some fans comparing it to a Walmart shoe.

Ye is teasing another shoe from his independent Yeezy line, and this time the reception has been rough. Photos surfaced showing the sneaker on foot, first at Pacha Ibiza and later in a separate low-lit clip. Neither preview came with an official announcement.

The design leans into a chunky dad-shoe silhouette. It's built almost entirely out of mesh paneling, with darker overlay panels running across the toe and midfoot. A pull tab sits at the tongue, and the whole thing is finished in a muted black and grey colorway.

Online, the response has been mixed at best. Plenty of comments have compared the shoe to something you'd find at a big-box store rather than a fashion label. A few have gone as far as calling it a "Walmart" or "CVS" shoe, pointing to the plain mesh build and lack of any standout design element.

Some of the only positive reactions seem to be coming from accounts tied directly to Yeezy or its fan pages. That gap between official hype and public reaction has become a familiar pattern with Ye's independent releases. For now, it's still unclear if this reaction will fade once more official photos or details actually surface.

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Kanye Previews New Yeezy Sneaker

This wouldn't be the first time Ye's solo footwear has drawn a skeptical response before eventually finding an audience. Since leaving adidas, he's released the Yeezy Pods, the SL-01 slipper, the BL-01 "Bully," and multiple versions of the Yeezy Slide, including the recently announced YS-01 heading to JD Sports.

Each of those releases followed a similar rollout. Ye teases something casually on social media, reactions split hard, and a chunk of buyers show up anyway once it actually drops. Whether this new silhouette follows that same path remains to be seen.

For now, there's no confirmed name, release date, or pricing attached to the shoe. Until Yeezy makes it official, all anyone has to go on is the reaction already playing out online.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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