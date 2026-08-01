Ye's New Yeezy Sneaker Isn't Landing Well Online

Ye is teasing another shoe from his independent Yeezy line, and this time the reception has been rough. Photos surfaced showing the sneaker on foot, first at Pacha Ibiza and later in a separate low-lit clip. Neither preview came with an official announcement.

The design leans into a chunky dad-shoe silhouette. It's built almost entirely out of mesh paneling, with darker overlay panels running across the toe and midfoot. A pull tab sits at the tongue, and the whole thing is finished in a muted black and grey colorway.

Online, the response has been mixed at best. Plenty of comments have compared the shoe to something you'd find at a big-box store rather than a fashion label. A few have gone as far as calling it a "Walmart" or "CVS" shoe, pointing to the plain mesh build and lack of any standout design element.

Some of the only positive reactions seem to be coming from accounts tied directly to Yeezy or its fan pages. That gap between official hype and public reaction has become a familiar pattern with Ye's independent releases. For now, it's still unclear if this reaction will fade once more official photos or details actually surface.

Kanye Previews New Yeezy Sneaker

This wouldn't be the first time Ye's solo footwear has drawn a skeptical response before eventually finding an audience. Since leaving adidas, he's released the Yeezy Pods, the SL-01 slipper, the BL-01 "Bully," and multiple versions of the Yeezy Slide, including the recently announced YS-01 heading to JD Sports.

Each of those releases followed a similar rollout. Ye teases something casually on social media, reactions split hard, and a chunk of buyers show up anyway once it actually drops. Whether this new silhouette follows that same path remains to be seen.