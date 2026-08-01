Akbar V Cries After Tia Kemp Mocks Her With Cardi B's New Song During Stream

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Akbar V Cries After Tia Kemp Mocks Her Cardi B New Song Stream
Dec 10, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, United States; Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park. Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Tia Kemp and Akbar V got into a live shouting match on the Internet, and Cardi B stepped in online to add more fuel to the fire.

Cardi B is no stranger to contentious rap beef, and her most recent flare-up concerns Akbar V. They have been going at each other for years now, and a recent livestream between Tia Kemp and Akbar has once again upped the stakes for all involved.

When Akbar joined the social media livestream, Tia greeted her and played Cardi's new song "Ah Ha" before the two began to trade insults. After the debacle, Akbar began to cry online, going off on the drama she's in and on the people trying to bring her down.

"I'm trying to be better," Akbar expressed. "But I got to put blood in this h*e's mouth."

Rick Ross' ex Tia has a strong friendship with Cardi, and they've been showing each other love as of late. As such, this livestream fiasco was no surprise.

Akbar V had some tweets for the Bronx superstar in which she dragged "Ah Ha." "That's all u got is this weak shhhht," she wrote. "u could've kept it u know what u did u put a n***a baby mama to start mess with me to boost ur song when nobody i mean nobody is checking for it nobody is going crazy bout it."

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Cardi B & Akbar V Beef

Cardi B's responses to Akbar V quickly followed. In a Twitter Spaces rant, she called Akbar out for throwing rocks and hiding hands. Also, Cardi brought up Akbar's mother and claimed she already had Akbar "touched" before, implying there was some physical confrontation. But the mother of four also had something to say about "Ah Ha," clarifying she wasn't shooting for Akbar on that song.

"I promise you, this is not a response to you... But trust and believe, I got something for your a**," she remarked. "This record is too fun for me to cater to you... Just sit on it, wait on it, 'cause I got you. Maybe on the next record, maybe on the album... You're going to know that it's just for you."

Then, Akbar V clapped back at Cardi B for claiming she had her attacked and for bringing up her mother. This was during another social media livestream.

"When did you get me touched? [...] Show me you got me touched. The same h*es you say you sent, send them again," Akbar expressed. "You around here f***ing on DL men when they really want a man."

"You on the Internet talking about my mama," she said about her mom. "Where was all this energy when y'all wanted to fake cancel Nicki Minaj because she said what she said in a verse about Megan's [Thee Stallion] mama?"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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