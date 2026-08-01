Akbar V Cries After Tia Kemp Mocks Her With Cardi B's New Song During Stream

Cardi B is no stranger to contentious rap beef, and her most recent flare-up concerns Akbar V. They have been going at each other for years now, and a recent livestream between Tia Kemp and Akbar has once again upped the stakes for all involved.

When Akbar joined the social media livestream, Tia greeted her and played Cardi's new song "Ah Ha" before the two began to trade insults. After the debacle, Akbar began to cry online, going off on the drama she's in and on the people trying to bring her down.

"I'm trying to be better," Akbar expressed. "But I got to put blood in this h*e's mouth."

Rick Ross' ex Tia has a strong friendship with Cardi, and they've been showing each other love as of late. As such, this livestream fiasco was no surprise.

Akbar V had some tweets for the Bronx superstar in which she dragged "Ah Ha." "That's all u got is this weak shhhht," she wrote. "u could've kept it u know what u did u put a n***a baby mama to start mess with me to boost ur song when nobody i mean nobody is checking for it nobody is going crazy bout it."

Cardi B & Akbar V Beef

Cardi B's responses to Akbar V quickly followed. In a Twitter Spaces rant, she called Akbar out for throwing rocks and hiding hands. Also, Cardi brought up Akbar's mother and claimed she already had Akbar "touched" before, implying there was some physical confrontation. But the mother of four also had something to say about "Ah Ha," clarifying she wasn't shooting for Akbar on that song.

"I promise you, this is not a response to you... But trust and believe, I got something for your a**," she remarked. "This record is too fun for me to cater to you... Just sit on it, wait on it, 'cause I got you. Maybe on the next record, maybe on the album... You're going to know that it's just for you."

Then, Akbar V clapped back at Cardi B for claiming she had her attacked and for bringing up her mother. This was during another social media livestream.

"When did you get me touched? [...] Show me you got me touched. The same h*es you say you sent, send them again," Akbar expressed. "You around here f***ing on DL men when they really want a man."