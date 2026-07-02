Cardi B Explodes On Akbar V Over "Get In The Booth" Comments

Another round of tension between Cardi B and Akbar V spilled onto social media after the two exchanged heated words online.

Cardi's expletive-ridden rant went on for quite some time, with more insults being hurled. It was clear that the "WAP" hitmaker had reached her limit. This beef doesn't look like it will end anytime soon. Some also stated that Cardi shouldn't respond because it only gives Akbar more shine.

"What the f*ck are you telling me to get in the booth? B*ch, get in the casket. Get in the ditch, b*tch," Cardi is heard yelling. "Nobody give a f*ck about you! B*tch, I'm a f*cking rich ass b*tch. I'm up about $75 million. And you telling me go get in the f*cking booth. B*tch, get the f*ck outta here! Don't tell me what the f*ck to do, b*tch! I'm a f*cking boss!"

The back-and-forth picked up again after Akbar sent a series of messages to Cardi, telling her to "get in the booth" while questioning how much music she's released recently. Considering their history, the posts were quickly viewed as another attempt to provoke the Bronx rapper rather than as simple commentary. It didn't take long for Cardi to respond, launching into a heated livestream that made it clear the relationship between the two remains as tense as ever.

Social media has become familiar territory for Cardi B and Akbar V whenever their names end up in the same conversation. What began as a heated online feud several years ago has never fully disappeared, with the two rappers periodically reviving their feud with posts directed at one another. Their latest exchange suggests that neither artist is interested in letting old tensions fade.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.