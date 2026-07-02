Cardi B Explodes On Akbar V Over "Get In The Booth" Comments

Social media has become familiar territory for Cardi B and Akbar V whenever their names end up in the same conversation. What began as a heated online feud several years ago has never fully disappeared, with the two rappers periodically reviving their feud with posts directed at one another. Their latest exchange suggests that neither artist is interested in letting old tensions fade.
The back-and-forth picked up again after Akbar sent a series of messages to Cardi, telling her to "get in the booth" while questioning how much music she's released recently. Considering their history, the posts were quickly viewed as another attempt to provoke the Bronx rapper rather than as simple commentary. It didn't take long for Cardi to respond, launching into a heated livestream that made it clear the relationship between the two remains as tense as ever.
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Cardi Doesn't Hold Back
"What the f*ck are you telling me to get in the booth? B*ch, get in the casket. Get in the ditch, b*tch," Cardi is heard yelling. "Nobody give a f*ck about you! B*tch, I'm a f*cking rich ass b*tch. I'm up about $75 million. And you telling me go get in the f*cking booth. B*tch, get the f*ck outta here! Don't tell me what the f*ck to do, b*tch! I'm a f*cking boss!"
Cardi's expletive-ridden rant went on for quite some time, with more insults being hurled. It was clear that the "WAP" hitmaker had reached her limit. This beef doesn't look like it will end anytime soon. Some also stated that Cardi shouldn't respond because it only gives Akbar more shine.
Check out the drama and listen to Cardi go off below. Also, read through Akbar V's response.