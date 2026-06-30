Ugandan General Demands Jay-Z To Give Him Beyoncé

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is a controversial figure in the world of Ugandan politics. He is the son of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, and he is known for speaking his mind on X.

Sometimes, these posts on X create some real problems when it comes to geopolitical relations for his country. Oftentimes, he has had to delete his Tweets and even apologize for them.

Now, however, General Kainerugaba has found himself in a new predicament involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In a now-deleted X post, the general revealed that he wants Jay-Z to surrender his wife to him. Furthermore, he stated that the two would engage in a fight for the singer's love if Hov doesn't meet his demands.

“I'm giving Jay-Z one week to surrender my wife to me. Or else I take this matter to the UN," General Kainerugaba wrote.

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General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Makes His Demands

This is not the first time that General Kainerugaba has revealed his love for Beyoncé. In 2025, he made numerous posts in a similar vein, though they did not receive as much attention at the time.

One could argue that these Tweets are concerning. After all, a high-ranking General in Uganda is making threats on social media, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the center of them. That is always going to garner some attention and eyebrow raises.

Jay-Z has not responded to General Kainerugaba, and we doubt that he will. Whether or not he even knows about these tweets is completely unknown.