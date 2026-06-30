Ugandan General Demands Jay-Z To Give Him Beyoncé

BY Alexander Cole
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Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce and Jay-Z during the second quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals
Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce and Jay-Z during the second quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Ugandan General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has expressed his love for Beyonce before, and now, he wants Jay-Z to fight him for her love.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is a controversial figure in the world of Ugandan politics. He is the son of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, and he is known for speaking his mind on X.

Sometimes, these posts on X create some real problems when it comes to geopolitical relations for his country. Oftentimes, he has had to delete his Tweets and even apologize for them.

Now, however, General Kainerugaba has found himself in a new predicament involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In a now-deleted X post, the general revealed that he wants Jay-Z to surrender his wife to him. Furthermore, he stated that the two would engage in a fight for the singer's love if Hov doesn't meet his demands.

“I'm giving Jay-Z one week to surrender my wife to me. Or else I take this matter to the UN," General Kainerugaba wrote.

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General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Makes His Demands

This is not the first time that General Kainerugaba has revealed his love for Beyoncé. In 2025, he made numerous posts in a similar vein, though they did not receive as much attention at the time.

One could argue that these Tweets are concerning. After all, a high-ranking General in Uganda is making threats on social media, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the center of them. That is always going to garner some attention and eyebrow raises.

Jay-Z has not responded to General Kainerugaba, and we doubt that he will. Whether or not he even knows about these tweets is completely unknown.

Given his controversial past, it's doubtful that General Kainerugaba will be putting Twitter down anytime soon. Although from a diplomatic perspective, we're sure there are some folks within Uganda who wish he would.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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