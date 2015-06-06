uganda
- MusicTems Details "Scary" Ugandan Prison Stay"I thought I wasn’t gonna come out," Tems revealed.By Caroline Fisher
- RandomAkon Building Futuristic "Akon City" In UgandaAkon will build his new "Akon City" in Uganda by 2036.By Alex Zidel
- Politics6LACK Partners With Charity To Help Deliver Fresh Water To UgandaThe rapper shared photos of the African village using their well.By Erika Marie
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Explains Why He Cancelled On Kanye WestThe scheduled "Timestalk" didn't go as planned on October 17th.By Devin Ch
- MusicYesJulz Reportedly Helped Organize Kanye West's Uganda TripYesJulz came through with the itinerary. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Might Be Taxed In Uganda For Using Social Media: ReportKanye's use of social media in Uganda could cost him.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Hands Out A Duffel Bag Full Of Yeezys To Ugandan ChildrenKanye West and Kim Kardashian gift children in Uganda with dozens of Yeezys during their trip.By Aron A.
- SocietyKanye West & Kim Kardashian Given New African Names By "Dictator" In UgandaSocial media users questions their visiting Ugandan president.By Zaynab
- MusicKanye West & Kim Kardashian Meet With The President Of UgandaKim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to converse with Presidents. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsKanye West Returns To Twitter With In-Depth "Mind Control" Speech From Africa"I am the best living recording artist."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicFrench Montana Donating All Proceeds From “Famous" Remix To Uganda HospitalFrench Montana a real one for giving back and making a difference.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAre French Montana & Evelyn Lozada Over?French Montana may very well be back on the market.By Chantilly Post
- MusicUgandan Hospital Funded By French Montana Now Serving 300,000 CitizensFrench Montana celebrates his strides in Uganda.By Milca P.
- MusicFrench Montana First Rapper To Be Named Global Citizen AmbassadorFrench has been honored for his donation towards maternity clinic expansion in Uganda.By Trevor Smith
- MusicDiddy Donates $200K To French Montana's Mama Hope InitiativeDiddy continues his philanthropic endeavors. By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana Drops 'Unforgettable' Doc: "My Project, Their Reality"French takes us behind the trip that inspired "Unforgettable."By Milca P.
- EntertainmentFrench Montana's Humanitarian Work In Uganda Pays DividendsFrench Montana gives back.By Matt F
- SocietyFrench Montana Donates $100 Thousand To Uganda's Mama Hope OrganizationHAN.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicChris Brown Can't Dance Like Ugandan Kids, French Montana SaysFrench Montana says Ugandan kids he hired in his new video dance better than Chris Brown.By hnhh
- NewsWatch "The Real Hip-Hop," A New Mini-Doc From Nas X The GuardianWatch Nas X The Guardian's new mini-doc "The Real Hip-Hop."By Danny Schwartz