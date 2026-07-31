AH HA - Song by Cardi B

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-30 at 10.15.21 PM Screenshot 2026-07-30 at 10.15.21 PM
Cardi is back with another hot new single.

Cardi B is back in her bag with "AH HA," which she teased earlier this week. It's a brand new single packed with the unfiltered confidence and quotable punchlines that Bardi fans have come to know and love. Over hard-hitting production, the Bronx rapper brushes off critics, flexes her success, and makes it clear she isn't losing sleep over the competition. The record leans into Cardi's signature energy of sexy and fun. Whether she's laughing off her haters or reminding listeners why she's still on top, "Ah Ha" finds Cardi delivering another unapologetic statement.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I’m laughin’ like ‘Ah, ha’
H**s suck my d**k, I’m like ‘Ah, ha’
Let me pose lil’ pic, I’m like ‘Ah, ha’
Let me show off my fit, I’m like ‘Ah, ha’
Lil’ broke b-tch, you wish

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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