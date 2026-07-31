AH HA - Song by Cardi B

Cardi B is back in her bag with "AH HA," which she teased earlier this week. It's a brand new single packed with the unfiltered confidence and quotable punchlines that Bardi fans have come to know and love. Over hard-hitting production, the Bronx rapper brushes off critics, flexes her success, and makes it clear she isn't losing sleep over the competition. The record leans into Cardi's signature energy of sexy and fun. Whether she's laughing off her haters or reminding listeners why she's still on top, "Ah Ha" finds Cardi delivering another unapologetic statement.