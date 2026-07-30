Days after giving fans a preview of her upcoming track, Cardi B has officially put a release date on her next single. The Bronx rapper announced Wednesday (July 29) that "Ah Ha" will arrive on Friday (July 31). This confirms the rollout for a track that has already generated buzz across social media thanks to a recently shared teaser. While Cardi hasn't revealed many details about the record, the snippet sparked immediate reactions from fans eager for another solo release.
The announcement adds more momentum to what has been an active stretch for Cardi. She has steadily teased new music with the same hard-hitting energy that has become one of her trademarks. This prompted widespread speculation about whether "Ah Ha" could serve as the next official chapter in her upcoming album campaign.
Read More: Cardi B Responds After Fans Misinterpret Lyrics To New Song Snippet
Snippet Controversy Over Lyrics
When Cardi gave fans a taste of her upcoming single, a few words generated conversations on social media. She rapped, "A n*gga can't trap me / I won't keep it." Fans believed that the mom of four was insinuating that if she were to get pregnant again, she would have an abortion. However, Cardi stepped in to shut down the gossip. She clarified that she was referring to not keeping the relationship and the lyrics didn't have anything to do with a baby.
Meanwhile, Cardi hasn't shared additional details about "Ah Ha," including whether the single is tied to a larger rollout or will stand on its own. Check out the beach bikini teaser below.