Cardi B Gives Release Date For New Single 'Ah Ha' After Teasing Preview

BY Erika Marie
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Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso.Cardi B 003
Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Cardi B 003 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A preview that had fans talking is now getting an official release, as Cardi B prepares for the arrival of "Ah Ha."

Days after giving fans a preview of her upcoming track, Cardi B has officially put a release date on her next single. The Bronx rapper announced Wednesday (July 29) that "Ah Ha" will arrive on Friday (July 31). This confirms the rollout for a track that has already generated buzz across social media thanks to a recently shared teaser. While Cardi hasn't revealed many details about the record, the snippet sparked immediate reactions from fans eager for another solo release.

The announcement adds more momentum to what has been an active stretch for Cardi. She has steadily teased new music with the same hard-hitting energy that has become one of her trademarks. This prompted widespread speculation about whether "Ah Ha" could serve as the next official chapter in her upcoming album campaign.

Read More: Cardi B Responds After Fans Misinterpret Lyrics To New Song Snippet

Snippet Controversy Over Lyrics

When Cardi gave fans a taste of her upcoming single, a few words generated conversations on social media. She rapped, "A n*gga can't trap me / I won't keep it." Fans believed that the mom of four was insinuating that if she were to get pregnant again, she would have an abortion. However, Cardi stepped in to shut down the gossip. She clarified that she was referring to not keeping the relationship and the lyrics didn't have anything to do with a baby.

Meanwhile, Cardi hasn't shared additional details about "Ah Ha," including whether the single is tied to a larger rollout or will stand on its own. Check out the beach bikini teaser below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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