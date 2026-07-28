Cardi B Responds After Fans Misinterpret Lyrics To New Song Snippet

Cardi B knows how to stir things up on social media. That was certainly the case on Monday evening as she previewed a brand-new song for her fans. It's been almost a year since the release of Am I The Drama?, and the fans have been eager to hear more, especially when you factor in all she's been through as of late.

However, the new song snippet has proven to be a bit controversial, thanks to the lyric: "a n**** can't trap me, I won't keep it." Fans immediately assumed that this meant Cardi B would get an abortion if she became pregnant again.

This interpretation of the lyric subsequently led to debates and discourse on social media. This morning, Cardi B had to step in to set the record straight.

Cardi B Previews A New Song

In her response, which can be viewed below, Cardi assured fans that they are misinterpreting what she is trying to say. She is simply stating that "it" is not the baby, but the relationship. She won't stay with a man just because she has a child with him. It's certainly a lyric that is consistent with her history. As it stands, she is not in a relationship with Stefon Diggs or Offset.

Cardi B has certainly been under the microscope as of late. For instance, her recent dates with the likes of Maduka Okoye have been debated and speculated on. For now, it appears as though Cardi is just having a bit of fun and enjoying being single.