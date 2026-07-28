Cardi B Responds After Fans Misinterpret Lyrics To New Song Snippet

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B presents the award for best rap album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B presents the award for best rap album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Cardi B recently previewed a new song, and after delivering some controversial lyrics, she has taken to social media to explain.

Cardi B knows how to stir things up on social media. That was certainly the case on Monday evening as she previewed a brand-new song for her fans. It's been almost a year since the release of Am I The Drama?, and the fans have been eager to hear more, especially when you factor in all she's been through as of late.

However, the new song snippet has proven to be a bit controversial, thanks to the lyric: "a n**** can't trap me, I won't keep it." Fans immediately assumed that this meant Cardi B would get an abortion if she became pregnant again.

This interpretation of the lyric subsequently led to debates and discourse on social media. This morning, Cardi B had to step in to set the record straight.

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Cardi B Previews A New Song

In her response, which can be viewed below, Cardi assured fans that they are misinterpreting what she is trying to say. She is simply stating that "it" is not the baby, but the relationship. She won't stay with a man just because she has a child with him. It's certainly a lyric that is consistent with her history. As it stands, she is not in a relationship with Stefon Diggs or Offset.

Cardi B has certainly been under the microscope as of late. For instance, her recent dates with the likes of Maduka Okoye have been debated and speculated on. For now, it appears as though Cardi is just having a bit of fun and enjoying being single.

As for this latest song preview, it remains to be seen if and when this track will drop.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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