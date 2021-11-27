music announcement
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Drops Some Major Updates On Her Upcoming Single "Cobra"Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for her new era beginning on Friday.By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureQuavo & Takeoff Announce That "Bando Babies" Is "OTW!!!"Several social media users expressed that they miss seeing Offset with the other two Migos.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBas Announces New Music Featuring Ari Lennox, Gunna, J. Cole & More Coming This Friday"Dropping off a summer pack to lift the spirits," Bas revealed on Twitter earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLizzo Teases The "Song Of The Summer" While Boarding A Plane In Assless LeggingsLizzo's booty is making an appearance on IG – once again – ahead of her new single's arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAri Lennox Teases Upcoming Sophomore Album Weeks After Publicly Asking Her Label To Drop HerThings are finally on the up and up for Ari Lennox, who says her sophomore album is coming later this year.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearNormani Flexes Her Bikini Body While Announcing New Music Is Dropping This MonthNormani's "Fair" single is slated to arrive later this month, on March 18th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Game & Kanye West's "Eazy" Will Drop Exclusively On Spotify TonightThe Game and Ye have been cooking up some heat in the lab together.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Hints That We're "Experiencing A New Trilogy" Following "Dawn FM" ReleaseThe Canadian star is already teasing new tunes.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Announces New Song "THE REV3NGE" Dropping This FridayBada$$ shared the good news to his Instagram page on Sunday evening.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDJ Khaled’s New Drake Collaboration Is “Crazy” & “Coming Out Real Soon”Khaled broke the news at his star-studded birthday party last night.By Hayley Hynes