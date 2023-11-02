Megan Thee Stallion Drops Some Major Updates On Her Upcoming Single “Cobra”

Most people who are following music news know about all of the headlines surrounding Megan Thee Stallion. Her involvement with the Tory Lanez shooting has been a grueling thing to deal with. Some people feel she screwed the Canadian rapper over with tons of #FreeTory comments on social media posts. It could be anything relating to Megan and people will take the time to write that. Whoever's side you are on is your business and it is clear each party has some things to get through one way or another.

While Tory is serving his sentence, the Texas artist is moving on from it all. She recently went her independent and separate way after ditching her 1501 Certified Entertainment label. It was another lengthy and emotionally stressful situation for Meg. After all of this, she is ready to ring in a new era. This is all starting with her upcoming single, "Cobra." A short time ago, she revealed her curves and the supposed cover for it and now, Uproxx, has a new update.

Megan Thee Stallion Cannot Wait For Fans To Hear "Cobra"

The publication revealed that Megan Thee Stallion is very excited for her Hotties fan base to hear what she has in store. She tweeted out that she had a hand in the production. However, she also wants fans to chill on the speculation of what it will sound like. "I’m so excited for the HOTTIES to hear #cobra ! Y’all are not gonna be able to guess what it sounds like so stop trying lol I spilled my guts on this song, I helped produce this song , I’m just so proud of it." She continues, "thank you to everyone that has been apart of my new journey and thank you hotties for riding with meee only 2 more daysss."

