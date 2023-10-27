Megan Thee Stallion Strips Down For “Cobra” Cover Art, New Single Dropping In November

After reconnecting with Cardi B on “Bongos,” Thee Stallion is ready to unleash her “Cobra” on the world.

Megan Thee Stallion took most of 2023 to heal from the trauma she's been facing throughout her rise to fame. The Hotties certainly missed their Coach while she was handling business, but since resurfacing post-Tory Lanez's sentencing, the Houston-born recording artist has been making her presence felt in more ways than one. She lent her voice acting talents to the latest season of Big Mouth, starred in a campaign with Seize the Awkward to help normalize conversations around mental health, and collaborated with Cardi B for the second time on "Bongos."

Today (October 27), Thee Stallion confirmed that we can expect her first solo single in a minute, "Cobra," to arrive on DSPs next Friday (November 3). In her usual fashion, Tina Snow went all out for the cover art, proudly showing off the work she's been putting in non-stop at the gym recently. For the photo shoot, Megan donned little more than a necklace holding two breastplates to cover half of her chest, as well as a similar piece of metal shielding her crotch area from view beneath her perfectly toned midsection.

Megan Thee Stallion is Back in Her Bag

"🐍🐍 'COBRA' NOVEMBER 3RD 🐍 PRE-SAVE NOW!" the black haired beauty wrote in her caption. As of right now, Hotties have no idea what to expect in terms of sound from Thee Stallion. Of course, she's always brought us her best in the past, so we're expecting nothing less for her follow-up to 2022's Traumazine LP.

As Megan Thee Stallion prepares to embark on this exciting new chapter of her career, her op Tory Lanez has an update of his own for the world. According to the Canadian's attorney, there's more to his shooting case with the rap diva than meets the eye, and they plan to get that allegedly hidden information out into the world ASAP. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

