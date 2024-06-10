Megan Thee Stallion Overcome With Emotion During Gut-Wrenching Performance Of "Cobra" In Tampa Bay: Watch

With everything going on over the last couple of years, and even recently, it is clear that things have been weighing on her.

Not that it is a contest, but it is going to be hard to find a lot of artists who have dealt with as much as Megan Thee Stallion has. That is especially true for the last couple of years. Of course, almost everyone is aware of the dreadful Tory Lanez debacle, which landed the Toronto multi-hyphenate a 10-year prison sentence. On top of that, she has always been ridiculed by some hip-hop media figures and trolls online for how she portrays herself overall. Then, just recently, an alleged AI-generated sextape of her leaked and went viral. All of this almost assuredly led to Megan Thee Stallion breaking down into tears during her Tampa tour stop.

This gut-wrenching moment went down in the Florida city this past Saturday, June 8, according to HipHopDX. As you can see you below, fans got footage of Megan choking up numerous times during her performance of "Cobra". If you remember, the lead single for her soon-to-be released self-titled album recalled the Lanez incident, as well as her mental health. With the themes of the song, and just some of the emotional baggage she has been lugging around, everything appeared to hit the Dallas native like a semi.

Megan Breaks Down Onstage In Tampa

"I’ma give you this performance without tearing up," the hitmaker said to her supportive Hotties. They cheered her on, trying to encourage the superstar to give it her all. However, even with that promise, she could not contain her emotions anymore. She tried to rap a few lines but could not muster much else. IN fact, Megan even let "Cobra" get to its second verse without saying a word into the microphone. But from the fans' tweets, it appears she was able to power through.