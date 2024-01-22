Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Release Date And Cover Art For New Single "Hiss"

Megan Thee Stallion remains one of the most famous women in hip-hop. Overall, she is someone who has built a huge fanbase thanks to her talent and her personality. The Hot Girl knows how to make a hit song, and she has no shortage of great verses. Having said that, fans are eager to hear what she is going to do next. Now, she is an independent artist who can pretty much do what they want artistically. Furthermore, she has gone through a lot over the last few years, and has a lot to talk about.

Back in the Fall of 2023, Megan came out with a track called "Cobra." This was subsequently followed up by a remix that contained Canadian metal band Spiritbox. The song detailed her breakup from Pardison Fontaine. Moreover, it even discussed her mental health challenges and how there were times she felt suicidal. Now, however, it appears as though Megan Thee Stallion is ready for her new musical adventure. Below, you can find the release date and cover art for her new single "Hiss."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Returns With Brand New Single "Cobra"

Megan Thee Stallion Returns

As you can see from the cover art, Megan can be seen wearing a red dress with a unique aesthetic to it. Furthermore, there is a continuation of the whole "Cobra" theme as the song is named after the sound a snake makes. It is an interesting concept and fans are curious as to what this will mean for the sound of the record. Additionally, it should be noted that the song is going to be coming out on January 26th, which is this Friday. Following this single, we could very well get some information on a new album.

Be sure to let us know your expectations for the new single, in the comments section below. Are you excited for this new era of Megan Thee Stallion? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Pardison Fontaine Discusses Cause Of Megan Thee Stallion Split