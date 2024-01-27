Megan Thee Stallion's New Song Gets A Cosign From Meghann Cuniff

Megan Thee Stallion's new song "HISS" is getting a LOT of attention. The song dropped overnight and has almost everybody in the rap world discussing it. While the song is hard-hitting and incredibly catchy in the way that many Megan songs are, that isn't why it has everyone talking. The song includes shots at Nicki Minaj which has led to quite a robust response from the rapper. Nicki got the beef started with lyrics about Megan's shooting incident with Tory Lanez on her new album Pink Friday 2 last year.

Nicki has taken to twitter to defend herself and respond to Megan's shots. That's come in a variety of ways starting with her posting her feet for some reason. She followed that up with a hastily recorded diss back at Megan on the song "Big Foot." That response quickly got the #BigFoot trending on Twitter. But Nicki's magnum opus tweet response came later in the day when she posted an absolutely massive and incredibly extensive text responds spanning thousands of characters. Now in a FAR shorter tweet, Meghann Cuniff has cosigned "HISS." Check out her new tweet below.

Meghann Cuniff Cosigns Megan Thee Stallion

"These hoes don't be mad at Megan. These hoes mad at Megan's Law," Cuniff's tweet read. It quoted a lyric from the song that felt like it particularly clicked with Cuniff, a journalist who focuses on legal affairs. It's one of many lyrics on the track that has grabbed people in addition to the moments where Megan calls out other rappers directly.

"HISS" is presumed to be the second single from Megan Thee Stallion's new album. It follows in the same snake-themed direction as its predecessor "Cobra" which dropped last year. That song also featured shots as a fellow performer, Pardison Fontaine. Megan has recently ended her relationship with Fontaine and took the song as an opportunity to level cheating accusations against him. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion scoring a Meghann Cuniff cosign? Let us know in the comment section below.

