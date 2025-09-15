Akbar V Alleges Her Husband & His New Girl Jumped Her

Akbar V shared a series of scathing posts on Instagram, over the weekend, targeting her estranged husband and his new girlfriend. She claims the two allegedly jumped her and assaulted her. She made the accusation while captioning a picture of her swollen face. "If i show yall my face when he jumped on me with another female yall would tell me to throw him in jail," she wrote.

"I haven't smiled in a long time..." she continued in another post. "All this man do is verbally abuse me then said he don't want to be in the marriage and said he have done so much in it i still tried to fight and stay in it… cause i want God to see me as a person who is trying …. Im not bout to let a man keep beating me and keeping being men to me when im being a wife and trying .. yes i went to Internet in the past out of hurt but this time im not even bashing im telling the truth."

From there, she brought up her past feud with Cardi B. "I know yall gonna laugh and bring up the Cardi b stuff but im just being honest i gotta get that same strength she got and walk away," she wrote.

Akbar V & Cardi B Beef

Akbar V and Cardi B have been at odds on social media for a number of years. While trading shots back in 2022, Akbar V accused Offset of being unfaithful to Cardi. Last year, Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper. She recently began dating New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs.

Fans had mixed reactions when LiveBitez shared a recap of the latest Akbar V posts on Instagram. "He been doin it the WHOLE PREGNANCY. She always post & delete and she always tell us and never the laws," one user wrote. Another added: "Did all that laughing at cardi now look at you. This why you don’t laugh at nobody else’s situation."