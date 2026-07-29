Yeezy Slides Vanish From JD Sports' Launch Calendar

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jan 19, 2020; Pigeon Forge, TN, USA; Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in
Jan 19, 2020; Pigeon Forge, TN, USA; Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Mandatory Credit: Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Ye's Yeezy YS-01 Slides were pulled from JD Sports' release calendar just before their August drop, sparking doubt.

Ye's retail comeback just hit a snag with the Yeezy YS-01 Slide was set to release August 13th through JD Sports. It's since disappeared from the retailer's release calendar, leaving fans confused.

This was supposed to be a big moment. JD Sports had positioned itself as Yeezy's exclusive retail partner. It marked the first time Ye's footwear would land in a major chain since the Adidas split. The slide even carried a new style code, YS017-900, separate from anything sold on Yeezy's own site.

The YS-01 isn't a brand new design. It's essentially the same molded foam slide Adidas once sold. Ye retained the design patent after the partnership ended in 2022. The only real difference is the missing Adidas branding.

Pricing made the JD Sports version stand out. It was set to retail for $44, well under the old $90 Adidas price. That's still a bit higher than the $40 Yeezy has charged on its own website. For a lot of buyers, that tradeoff felt worth it.

Shipping has been the biggest complaint with Yeezy's direct-to-consumer model. Some customers reported waiting months just to receive their slides. A major retailer like JD Sports promised faster, more reliable fulfillment. That alone had people excited to shop through a traditional channel again.

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Yeezy Slides Removed

Now that excitement comes with a big question mark. No official statement has explained why the listing vanished. It could be a delay, a licensing hiccup, or just a calendar error. With Ye, though, nothing ever feels entirely straightforward.

This wouldn't be the first time a Yeezy release got complicated. Ye's history with retailers and brands has rarely been simple. Sudden reversals and last-minute changes have become almost expected at this point. Fans following his career know better than to assume anything is locked in.

JD Sports hasn't confirmed whether the drop is cancelled or simply pushed back. Colorways for the release were never even announced. It's possible the pair returns to the calendar within days. It's also possible this deal quietly falls apart altogether.

For now, sneakerheads are left waiting on an official word. Whether this is the end of the partnership or a brief pause, only time will tell.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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