Chris Brown Wants A New Trial After Losing Dog Attack Case

For those unaware, a Los Angeles jury found Brown liable for his dog Hades mauling his then-housekeeper Maria Avila when she was taking out the trash at his home in 2020. She said she suffered nerve damage and injuries to her arm and face, which took dozens of sutures and skin grafts to recover from. The court ordered him to pay Avila $12.9 million in damages.

But now, the singer's notice yesterday (Friday, July 31) in L.A. indicates he and his company Black Pyramid LLC want the court to toss the verdict and institute a new trial. The filing reportedly points to the following alleged reasons as justifications for a new trial: excessive damages amounts for Avila, insufficient findings proving innocence, jury misconduct, and procedural irregularities that hindered his right to a fair trial.

On September 22, the court will hold a hearing to evaluate this notice of intention. Then, the judge will decide what happens with the case.

Chris Brown's Dog Attack Lawsuit

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 25: Chris Brown performs at Nissan Stadium on July 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This Chris Brown case experienced a brief mistrial when a juror looked up case facts before a court session. But it moved along quickly as another juror replaced them, leading him to where he stands today with this notice of intent.

Also, Maria Avila may intercept Chris Brown's tour earnings. Amid the ongoing Usher tour, she claimed he and his team have made no efforts to start paying the judgement against him. While this notice of intent explains why that process never began on Brown's end, we will see if this does become a possibility if the court denies his attempts to overturn the verdict.