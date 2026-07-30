Usher Shares Steamy Moment With Fan On Stage Days After Gabrielle Cheyenne Fiasco

Usher went viral this past weekend following a show in Nashville, Tennessee. The legendary singer brought up a fan on stage by the name of Gabrielle Cheyenne. However, the big problem is that she did not want to be there.

Cheyenne was giving zero energy to Usher, and he had no choice but to kick her off stage. Following the show, Cheyenne took to social media, where she accosted fans for calling her "mean" and "ungrateful." She subsequently went on to say that she wanted to be there for Chris Brown instead.

During a show in Birmingham, Alabama, Usher made one thing clear to the crowd. If you're going to go up on stage, do it because you genuinely want to be there. Otherwise, no one has fun.

Well, a new viral video from the Birmingham show demonstrates how Usher's message resonated. As you can see below, a woman swished a cherry in her mouth before feeding it to the singer.

Usher Has Fun With A Cherry

It was a steamy yet fun moment that just goes to show how fans aren't just there for Chris Brown. There are plenty of concertgoers looking for their moment on stage with Usher.

It's also nice to see that Usher wasn't completely discouraged following the debacle in Nashville. That can certainly be an arrow to the heart, especially when you assume the fans on stage are there because they want to be.