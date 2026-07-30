Usher Shares Steamy Moment With Fan On Stage Days After Gabrielle Cheyenne Fiasco

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Usher performs at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Usher was performing in Alabama this week, where he was able to bring up a fan on stage who genuinely wanted to be there.

Usher went viral this past weekend following a show in Nashville, Tennessee. The legendary singer brought up a fan on stage by the name of Gabrielle Cheyenne. However, the big problem is that she did not want to be there.

Cheyenne was giving zero energy to Usher, and he had no choice but to kick her off stage. Following the show, Cheyenne took to social media, where she accosted fans for calling her "mean" and "ungrateful." She subsequently went on to say that she wanted to be there for Chris Brown instead.

During a show in Birmingham, Alabama, Usher made one thing clear to the crowd. If you're going to go up on stage, do it because you genuinely want to be there. Otherwise, no one has fun.

Well, a new viral video from the Birmingham show demonstrates how Usher's message resonated. As you can see below, a woman swished a cherry in her mouth before feeding it to the singer.

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Usher Has Fun With A Cherry

It was a steamy yet fun moment that just goes to show how fans aren't just there for Chris Brown. There are plenty of concertgoers looking for their moment on stage with Usher.

It's also nice to see that Usher wasn't completely discouraged following the debacle in Nashville. That can certainly be an arrow to the heart, especially when you assume the fans on stage are there because they want to be.

Thankfully, the proper safeguards are now in place, and everyone will be having fun at The R&B Tour until the very end.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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