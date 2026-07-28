Gabrielle Cheyenne Believes "Pretty Privilege" Has Led To Unfair Narratives Following Usher Controversy

Gabrielle Cheyenne has been thrust into the limelight following a viral exchange with Usher in Nashville over the weekend. The woman was invited on stage for Usher's performance, although she was not feeling it. Subsequently, the singer recognized this and had her removed from the stage.

Amidst social media scrutiny, Gabrielle Cheyenne took to Facebook and said she was invited into the VIP section due to "pretty privilege." She also stated that she wanted to be on stage for Chris Brown, not Usher.

"Yes I went on stage and no they don't tell you who, what, when, where," Cheyenne said. "Baby I wasn't going up there for Usher. I was going up for CHRIS and CHRIS ONLY! Anywaysss anybody who wasn't sitting VIP or has a face card that doesn't qualify should hush."

Her comments led to even more scrutiny, with some feeling as though she was doing too much. Others called her a "mean girl" for the way she was carrying herself. On Monday, Cheyenne responded to the critics, stating that blogs and big websites are painting false narratives.

Gabrielle Cheyenne Denounces "Mean Girl" Narrative

She stated that "pretty privilege" has some people assuming that she is a "mean girl," which could not be further from the case. Gabrielle Cheyenne appears to be fed up with the way people have been discussing her, which is understandable.

However, on The Jasmine Brand, commenters believe Cheyenne is solely to blame for her current predicament. "No your response has people thinking that!" one person wrote in regard to the alleged narratives. "Can we wrap this up within the next 48hrs please," said another.