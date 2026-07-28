Gabrielle Cheyenne Believes "Pretty Privilege" Has Led To Unfair Narratives Following Usher Controversy

BY Alexander Cole
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Usher performs during his Past Present Future tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
Usher performs during his Past Present Future tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, September 12, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Gabrielle Cheyenne has been active on social media since her debacle with Usher, and she continues to defend herself.

Gabrielle Cheyenne has been thrust into the limelight following a viral exchange with Usher in Nashville over the weekend. The woman was invited on stage for Usher's performance, although she was not feeling it. Subsequently, the singer recognized this and had her removed from the stage.

Amidst social media scrutiny, Gabrielle Cheyenne took to Facebook and said she was invited into the VIP section due to "pretty privilege." She also stated that she wanted to be on stage for Chris Brown, not Usher.

"Yes I went on stage and no they don't tell you who, what, when, where," Cheyenne said. "Baby I wasn't going up there for Usher. I was going up for CHRIS and CHRIS ONLY! Anywaysss anybody who wasn't sitting VIP or has a face card that doesn't qualify should hush."

Her comments led to even more scrutiny, with some feeling as though she was doing too much. Others called her a "mean girl" for the way she was carrying herself. On Monday, Cheyenne responded to the critics, stating that blogs and big websites are painting false narratives.

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Gabrielle Cheyenne Denounces "Mean Girl" Narrative

She stated that "pretty privilege" has some people assuming that she is a "mean girl," which could not be further from the case. Gabrielle Cheyenne appears to be fed up with the way people have been discussing her, which is understandable.

However, on The Jasmine Brand, commenters believe Cheyenne is solely to blame for her current predicament. "No your response has people thinking that!" one person wrote in regard to the alleged narratives. "Can we wrap this up within the next 48hrs please," said another.

In a few days from now, this entire situation will likely be done and over with. If it's not, then social media will be thoroughly annoyed.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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