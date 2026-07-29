Usher Responds To Gabrielle Cheyenne Following Nashville Debacle

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Usher performs at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Usher recently came through with a response to Gabrielle Cheyenne as he invited a fan on stage in Birmingham, Alabama.

Usher found himself in the news over the weekend after kicking a woman off stage for not being enthused by his performance. This took place in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, and the clip went extremely viral on social media.

For those who missed it, Gabrielle Cheyenne was invited on stage, but clearly didn't care for what Usher was doing. Her disinterest was so apparent that the singer had to intervene. In the aftermath, Cheyenne went off on internet commenters for calling her ungrateful and rude. She subsequently went on to say that she was only there for Chris Brown.

On Tuesday night, during a show in Birmingham, Alabama, Usher tendered a response of sorts. As you will hear below, he invited a fan on stage, but had a word of warning. Only agree to come up if you actually want to be there.

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Usher Speaks Out

It was a very pointed comment, and a subtle dig at Gabrielle Cheyenne. However, it was also an important message to make. At the end of the day, you want your fans to enjoy the experience. Going up on stage takes a lot of courage, and not being interested in the performance can be embarrassing. That being said, it appears as though Usher is now putting in safeguards to avoid any issues going forward.

Gabrielle Cheyenne has been doing quite a few interviews since Saturday. Some believe she is trying too hard to achieve her 15 minutes of fame. Others are simply annoyed that her behavior got her so much attention.

Regardless, The R&B Tour continues.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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