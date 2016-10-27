lord of the rings
- Pop Culture"Lord Of The Rings" Hobbiton Set Listed On AirbnbAirbnb is giving fans the opportunity to stay in The Shire from "The Lord of the Rings."By Cole Blake
- TV"The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Series Trailer Arrives Via Amazon Prime: WatchThe forthcoming show takes place thousands of years before the original novel trilogy and Peter Jackson's film adaptations.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesElijah Wood Claims "LOTR" Orc Was Made To Look Like Harvey WeinsteinAfter Weinstein made it nearly impossible to have the films made, production decided to give him a nod. Wood calls it "a sort of 'f*ck you.'"By Erika Marie
- TVAmazon Shares Premiere Date, First Look At "Lord Of The Rings" TV SeriesThe series will air in the fall of 2022.By EJ Panaligan
- MoviesViggo Mortensen Labels "Green Book" White Savior Criticism As "Bullsh*t"Viggo Mortensen defends "Green Book" from white savior criticism.By Cole Blake
- MoviesPeter Jackson Pens Powerful Tribute To Ian Holm: "Farewell, Dear Bilbo"Peter Jackson recounts his time working with Ian Holm for "Lord of the Rings," in an emotional tribute.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIan Holm Passes Away At Age 88Ian Holm, well-known for his role in "Lord Of The Rings," has passed away.By O.I.
- MusicVin Diesel Loves Singing, Confirms He'll Be Releasing An AlbumVin Diesel has shared bits of his adoration for creating music with his social media followers, but he recently revealed that an album is on the way.By Erika Marie
- MoviesIan McKellen Releases Journal Written While Filming "Lord Of The Rings"This would make for a fascinating read.By Cole Blake
- TVNetflix's September Additions: "Superbad," "Lord Of The Rings," & MoreSeptember is shaping up to be a strong month for Netflix.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentOrlando Bloom Says He's Too Old To Play Legolas In Amazon's "Lord Of The Rings"The OG Legolas retires. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicStephen Colbert Compares Chance The Rapper's "Favorite Song" To "Lord Of The Rings"Stephen Colbert finds similarities in Chance The Rapper and J.R.R Tolkien's writing styles.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAmazon's "Lord Of The Rings" Series Rumored To Feature A Young AragonThe King, has returned. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Fall of Gondolin," A New "Lord Of The Rings" Novel, Coming 2018This will be one of the most epic tales of Middle-earth.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAmazon's "Lord Of The Rings" Series Set To Cost Over $1 Billion To ProduceThe upcoming series may have a very special collaborator as well. By David Saric
- EntertainmentAmazon Set To Release "Lord Of The Rings" TV SeriesThe Amazon series will explore a new storyline based on the fictional world.By Chantilly Post
- MoviesHarry Potter And Frodo Baggins Almost Fought Each Other IRLIn an interview on "Conan," Elijah Wood reveals that he almost physically fought Daniel Radcliffe in a boxing ring at a film festival.By hnhh