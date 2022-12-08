Airbnb has listed the actual Hobbiton set from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit for rent. The property is located in New Zealand’s Waikato region.

“For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to Hobbiton Movie Set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth,” host Russell Alexander said in a statement. “I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world.”

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – MARCH 15: Peter Jackson, New Zealand director of The Lord of the Rings trilogy poses with the props from the film set in his Wingnut Films office in Wellington New Zealand. Jackson has been nominated for best director at the 2002 Academy Awards and his film ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ has a further 12 nominations. (Photo by Robert Patterson/Getty Images)

Access to “The One-and-Only Hobbiton” will be tough to come by. Reservations will go live on December 13 at 9:00 PM, GMT, and will only cost $6 USD. Additionally, only three individual two-night bookings are available. The stays will take place on March 2-4, March 9-11, as well as March 16-18 in 2023. There will be a maximum of four guests per stay.

“There’s such diverse scenery and landscapes here in New Zealand,” Alexander further added. “It ties back to how Tolkien describes things in the books. From here, I can go a couple hours south and go skiing in the mountains, or 45 minutes to Mount Manganui and I could be surfing. New Zealand has contrasting scenery, it’s all relatively accessible, and it fits into everything Tolkien described.”

Altogether, fans will be able to see 44 Hobbit Holes, The Millhouse, The Green Dragon Inn, and other locations. Guests are responsible for their own transportation to and from Auckland, New Zealand. However, the property will provide a car service to travel to and from the airport.

