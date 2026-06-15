Shannon Sharpe Blasts Josh Hokit Over Michelle Obama Remarks

In a passionate rant, Shannon Sharpe fired off about UFC White House event while social media users called for a Paramount+ boycott.

Sharpe also defended Michelle against Hokit's rude remarks, suggesting that Michelle Obama is an easy target. “I think the thing is that she happened to be low-hanging fruit,” Sharpe said. “They know that woman. She’s not that." He also mentioned how there was controversy and conspiracy theories over former President Barack Obama not being born in America as well, even though that wasn't true.

Both Dana White and Shane Gillis were caught by paparazzi who sought their hot takes on the incident. They said they didn't approve of the remarks, although it was a narrative about Michelle's gender that had been spread widely by many of Trump's supporters. Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe weighed in on Nightcap, where he gave a scathing take on the "notion" that sports and politics shouldn't mix, but there's a UFC event at the White House where they're allowing athletes to disparage a First Lady.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.