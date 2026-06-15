Shannon Sharpe Blasts Josh Hokit Over Michelle Obama Remarks

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's name is back in the center of headlines following the UFC Freedom 250 event hosted at the White House over the weekend. Josh Hokit defeated Derek Lewis in the second round of their fight, and during his celebration, Hokit made insulting comments about Obama that quickly went viral, unsurprisingly upsetting many.
Both Dana White and Shane Gillis were caught by paparazzi who sought their hot takes on the incident. They said they didn't approve of the remarks, although it was a narrative about Michelle's gender that had been spread widely by many of Trump's supporters. Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe weighed in on Nightcap, where he gave a scathing take on the "notion" that sports and politics shouldn't mix, but there's a UFC event at the White House where they're allowing athletes to disparage a First Lady.
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Critics Call For A Boycott As Sharpe Unleashes
“So this notion... ‘We going to keep politics out of sports.’ Politics has never been out of sports,” Sharpe argued in a video posted on YouTube. “Y’all remember when Jesse Owens went to Berlin in 1936. I don’t know if y’all remember that. Or, when Joe Lewis knocked out Max Schmeling. I don’t know if y’all remember that.”
Sharpe also defended Michelle against Hokit's rude remarks, suggesting that Michelle Obama is an easy target. “I think the thing is that she happened to be low-hanging fruit,” Sharpe said. “They know that woman. She’s not that." He also mentioned how there was controversy and conspiracy theories over former President Barack Obama not being born in America as well, even though that wasn't true.
Now, people are storming social media to call for a boycott of Paramount+ over its streaming of the event. Check out Shannon Sharpe, along with Chad Johnson, delivering his passionate tirade below.