Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” Coming Back This December

The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” makes a comeback this December in full family sizing. First released in 1993, this silhouette has become one of the most iconic in the Jordan lineage.

With its bold straps and playful design, it helped define an era of sneakers that blurred the line between performance and style. The Air Jordan 8 debuted during a crucial time in Michael Jordan’s career.

It carried him through his first three-peat and became a cultural touchstone thanks to moments both on and off the court. Nicknamed “Bugs Bunny” for its white, red, and grey color palette, similar to the cartoon character's color scheme, the shoe quickly earned legendary status.

This release sticks close to the original formula. Expect a premium white leather upper, dual criss-cross straps, and fuzzy chenille tongue patches. The midsole flaunts a splash of red and grey graphic prints, staying true to the ‘90s aesthetic.

With full family sizing, everyone can get in on the nostalgia. The new images show the sneakers on-foot and in hand, highlighting the sharp details and the clean execution. December 20th can’t come soon enough for fans looking to bring a piece of history back to their rotation.

