Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” Returns With OG Flair

The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” is experiencing a minor delay in its anticipated return. Known for its distinctive white, red, and black palette, this sneaker has built a legacy since debuting in 1993.

While fans were ready to circle their calendars, they'll now have to wait just a bit longer for the re-release. Originally introduced during Michael Jordan’s first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, the Air Jordan 8 stood out for its bold design.

The cross-strap system, chenille tongue patch, and plush comfort made it one of the most unique silhouettes in the Jordan lineup. The “Bugs Bunny” nickname stems from a 1990s ad campaign that paired MJ with the beloved Looney Tunes character.

The model itself has seen a few retro drops over the years, each time met with plenty of enthusiasm. With the rise in retro reissues, the return of this OG colorway adds to the energy surrounding Jordan Brand’s upcoming slate.

The images show off the familiar details and shape that defined the original. Clean overlays, dynamic graphics on the midsole, and the iconic tongue patch all return in full force. From these shots alone, it’s clear the wait will be worth it.

The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” features a white leather upper with perforated panels and signature cross straps. Grey suede accents appear on the ankle collar and side paneling, adding depth to the design. Red hits brighten up the midsole, heel, and strap tabs.

The standout feature is the abstract black and red pattern wrapped around the heel. On the tongue, the multicolored chenille Jumpman patch completes the retro look. A black inner lining and grey outsole round things out.

The sneaker maintains the classic high-top build with a bulky yet supportive frame, true to its early-90s basketball roots.