Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” Returns With OG Flair

BY Ben Atkinson 104 Views
air-jordan-8-bugs-bunny-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” returns soon, but its release has been delayed, here’s why this retro colorway still matters.

The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” is experiencing a minor delay in its anticipated return. Known for its distinctive white, red, and black palette, this sneaker has built a legacy since debuting in 1993.

While fans were ready to circle their calendars, they'll now have to wait just a bit longer for the re-release. Originally introduced during Michael Jordan’s first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, the Air Jordan 8 stood out for its bold design.

The cross-strap system, chenille tongue patch, and plush comfort made it one of the most unique silhouettes in the Jordan lineup. The “Bugs Bunny” nickname stems from a 1990s ad campaign that paired MJ with the beloved Looney Tunes character.

The model itself has seen a few retro drops over the years, each time met with plenty of enthusiasm. With the rise in retro reissues, the return of this OG colorway adds to the energy surrounding Jordan Brand’s upcoming slate.

The images show off the familiar details and shape that defined the original. Clean overlays, dynamic graphics on the midsole, and the iconic tongue patch all return in full force. From these shots alone, it’s clear the wait will be worth it.

Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” Release Date

The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” features a white leather upper with perforated panels and signature cross straps. Grey suede accents appear on the ankle collar and side paneling, adding depth to the design. Red hits brighten up the midsole, heel, and strap tabs.

The standout feature is the abstract black and red pattern wrapped around the heel. On the tongue, the multicolored chenille Jumpman patch completes the retro look. A black inner lining and grey outsole round things out.

The sneaker maintains the classic high-top build with a bulky yet supportive frame, true to its early-90s basketball roots.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” will be released on December 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
