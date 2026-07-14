Cardi B Doubles Down On Defending Stefon Diggs

A comment questioning Cardi B's support for Diggs drew another response as his civil legal battle continues.

"If I didn’t speak up, imagine how many MORE victims there may be? Look up what happened to Nigel King…," Griffith wrote. "Look up whom attacked Nigel and cross-reference those name s w/ whom attacked me…. Them same kids she referenced that are watching me, need to know their Daddy never let anybody step on me OR over me that did me wrong — simply because they were more rich. Truth gon beat a lie 8 days a week." He added, "I responded w/ facts that have only become MORE substantiated as time has taken shape, and now EVERYBODY involved will be held accountable where it matters most — before a judge and jury."

After someone brought up the texts, Cardi wrote, "You supposed to submit your entire phone STEFON TEAM ASK TO submit the messages not the other way around.. it's called discovery." She added, "He is not askin to get it dismissed..where are you even getting that for the whole point of suing is to go to court and prove he was lying." She then accused Griffith of doing "3 interviews," changing "his story 2 times and never provided NOT ONE receipt." Cardi then told the person, "Wait till trial start."

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.