Cardi B Doubles Down On Defending Stefon Diggs

Apparently, one public defense wasn't enough for Cardi B. After speaking at length about the allegations against Stefon Diggs during a heated X Space, the Bronx rapper returned to the subject in an Instagram comment section. There, she directly responded to a user questioning her support for the father of her youngest child.
Her latest response comes after Cardi made it clear that she stands behind Diggs as his legal battle with a male sexual assault accuser, Chris Griffith, continues. This time, she didn't need a livestream to get her point across. The exchange quickly drew attention after someone noted that Diggs' accuser claimed he had 100 pages of text messages to support his lawsuit. Cardi immediately clapped back.
Read More: Cardi B Defends Stefon Diggs As NFL Star Claps Back At Sexual Assault Accuser
Cardi Gives Insight Into The Case
After someone brought up the texts, Cardi wrote, "You supposed to submit your entire phone STEFON TEAM ASK TO submit the messages not the other way around.. it's called discovery." She added, "He is not askin to get it dismissed..where are you even getting that for the whole point of suing is to go to court and prove he was lying." She then accused Griffith of doing "3 interviews," changing "his story 2 times and never provided NOT ONE receipt." Cardi then told the person, "Wait till trial start."
Meanwhile, Griffith previously took to the internet with a lengthy statement, providing details of his own.
"If I didn’t speak up, imagine how many MORE victims there may be? Look up what happened to Nigel King…," Griffith wrote. "Look up whom attacked Nigel and cross-reference those names w/ whom attacked me…. Them same kids she referenced that are watching me, need to know their Daddy never let anybody step on me OR over me that did me wrong — simply because they were more rich. Truth gon beat a lie 8 days a week." He added, "I responded w/ facts that have only become MORE substantiated as time has taken shape, and now EVERYBODY involved will be held accountable where it matters most — before a judge and jury."
Check out the latest comments from Cardi B below.