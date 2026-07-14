50 Cent Wants Judge To Throw Out Ex-Employee's Case

The rapper is also challenging the timing of the lawsuit. His attorneys argue Mayers waited more than seven years after her employment ended before filing her case and contend her claims fall outside the applicable statute of limitations. They have also taken issue with references to 50's past bankruptcy and Mayers' allegation that he once asked her to file a false police report. It was disputed that those details are irrelevant to the legal claims before the court and were included to generate headlines and damage public opinion against him.

50's attorneys dispute that theory. In his latest filing, TMZ reports the rapper argues Mayers has not alleged that he personally made a single call, sent a text, left a voicemail, or instructed anyone else to threaten or harass her. His legal team instead points to Mayers' lengthy employment as his assistant, arguing that people had associated her phone number with 50 for years and were simply attempting to reach him through an old contact. The filing also questions why Mayers didn't change her number and notify her contacts if she believed the calls had become a source of continued harassment.

Mayers, who worked as 50's assistant from 2007 until 2019, sued the rapper in April, accusing him of intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy. She claims she was fired after refusing requests that allegedly involved illegal conduct and later received more than 80 harassing or threatening calls and messages. According to her complaint, strangers repeatedly contacted her asking for "Curtis," "50," or "Fif." Mayers believes it was part of an intimidation campaign connected to her former employer.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.