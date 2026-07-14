50 Cent Wants Judge To Throw Out Ex-Employee's Case

Receiving calls and messages meant for a former boss may be frustrating, but 50 Cent says that doesn't amount to a years-long intimidation campaign. The rapper is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by his former employee, Monique Mayers, asserting that her case relies on accusations she has failed to connect directly to him.
Mayers, who worked as 50's assistant from 2007 until 2019, sued the rapper in April, accusing him of intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy. She claims she was fired after refusing requests that allegedly involved illegal conduct and later received more than 80 harassing or threatening calls and messages. According to her complaint, strangers repeatedly contacted her asking for "Curtis," "50," or "Fif." Mayers believes it was part of an intimidation campaign connected to her former employer.
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Fif's Team Denies The Allegations
50's attorneys dispute that theory. In his latest filing, TMZ reports the rapper argues Mayers has not alleged that he personally made a single call, sent a text, left a voicemail, or instructed anyone else to threaten or harass her. His legal team instead points to Mayers' lengthy employment as his assistant, arguing that people had associated her phone number with 50 for years and were simply attempting to reach him through an old contact. The filing also questions why Mayers didn't change her number and notify her contacts if she believed the calls had become a source of continued harassment.
The rapper is also challenging the timing of the lawsuit. His attorneys argue Mayers waited more than seven years after her employment ended before filing her case and contend her claims fall outside the applicable statute of limitations. They have also taken issue with references to 50's past bankruptcy and Mayers' allegation that he once asked her to file a false police report. It was disputed that those details are irrelevant to the legal claims before the court and were included to generate headlines and damage public opinion against him.
Calling the lawsuit a "media stunt," 50 is asking the court to dismiss Mayers' case in its entirety and order her to pay his attorneys' fees. A judge has not yet ruled on his request, leaving Mayers' allegations and 50's efforts to end the lawsuit to play out in federal court.