50 Cent Sued By Former Staffer Over Alleged Retaliation And Harassment

BY Tallie Spencer
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The former staffer alleges that things crossed a line when she refused to carry out certain requests.

50 Cent is facing a new lawsuit from a former employee who claims her long working relationship with the rapper ended in retaliation, harassment, and intimidation. According to reports from TMZ, Monique Mayers has filed suit against the G-Unit mogul. She alleges she worked with him for over a decade in senior operational roles across his various business ventures. She claims things took a turn after she refused to carry out requests she says crossed legal lines.

In the complaint, Mayers alleges that during 50 Cent’s past financial troubles, he asked her to place assets in her name to shield them. She also claims he pressured her to file a false police report accusing his driver or bodyguard of stealing his vehicle along with $600,000 in cash. Mayers says she refused both requests.

She claims that refusal led to her being fired.

Beyond that, Mayers alleges 50 Cent then worked to damage her reputation, including forcing a Forbes feature about her to be pulled. She also accuses him of continuing a pattern of intimidation in the years since, claiming she’s been subjected to threatening messages, calls, and ongoing harassment.

Read More: 50 Cent Goes After His Ex In Court After Life Rights Battle Leads To A Loss

50 Cent Hit With Lawsuit

The lawsuit includes claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy. Mayers is seeking financial damages as well as a court order that would prevent any further alleged harassment or retaliation. A representative for 50 Cent has strongly denied the accusations.  The rep called Monique a "disgruntled former employee who was terminated for cause over five years ago."

As of now, the case is just beginning to unfold, and no court has ruled on the claims. Still, the allegations add another legal situation to 50’s long history of public disputes. Moreover, they often play out both in courtrooms and online.

Given his track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if 50 addresses the lawsuit directly at some point. For now, though, this is one that could take time to fully play out as both sides present their case.

Read More: 50 Cent Accused Of Choking Out Ex To Get Her To Sign Film Contract

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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