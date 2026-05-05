50 Cent Defiantly Slams Ex-Employee’s Civil Lawsuit

BY Aron A.
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Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. via USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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50 Cent's attorney claims the lawsuit is "nothing more than a stunt to garner media attention and damage Mr. Jackson’s reputation."

50 Cent has all the smoke for a former employee who wants to take him to court. If you recall, a former G-Unit executive named Monique Mayers filed a lawsuit against the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper on claims of years of harassment. The suit details a campaign of intimidation and retaliation after she left her executive position with Fif back in 2019. However, Fif is now firing back at Mayers over the claims in a new settlement issued by his lawyer, Reena Jain, who claims that she “has not been formally served with any pleadings, nor have his representatives been contacted by opposing counsel regarding this matter.”

Jain’s statement suggests that the lawsuit is “nothing more than a stunt to garner media attention and damage Mr. Jackson’s reputation.” It also accused Mayers of being a “disgruntled employee” who is trying to “use the guise of a legal proceeding to seek an unjustified payday well outside of the applicable Statute of Limitations.” Furthermore, they accuse Mayers of hiring the same counsel as Shaniqua Thompkins, who is suing 50 Cent in a separate lawsuit. “This connection further underscores the retaliatory and opportunistic nature of this filing,” the statement reads.

“Furthermore, Mr. Jackson takes any and all threats to himself, his current and former employees, and any witnesses incredibly seriously,” it continues. “Contrary to the false narratives being peddled in this complaint, when these alleged threats were brought to light, Mr. Jackson’s legal counsel actively encouraged Ms. Mayers to go to the authorities.  Moreover, Mr. Jackson’s counsel proactively reported these alleged threats to law enforcement as well to ensure they were thoroughly investigated. We look forward to vigorously defending against these false claims in a court of law and anticipate a swift dismissal of this frivolous lawsuit.”

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50 Cent Fires Back

The complaint filed by Mayers details “a pattern of conduct designed to intimidate, punish, and silence those who refuse to comply with Jackson's demands.” In one instance, she claims that Fif tried to make her file a fake police report against his driver on the claim that he stole cash and took one of his cars without permission. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding this lawsuit against 50 Cent. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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