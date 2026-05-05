50 Cent Defiantly Slams Ex-Employee’s Civil Lawsuit

50 Cent has all the smoke for a former employee who wants to take him to court. If you recall, a former G-Unit executive named Monique Mayers filed a lawsuit against the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper on claims of years of harassment. The suit details a campaign of intimidation and retaliation after she left her executive position with Fif back in 2019. However, Fif is now firing back at Mayers over the claims in a new settlement issued by his lawyer, Reena Jain, who claims that she “has not been formally served with any pleadings, nor have his representatives been contacted by opposing counsel regarding this matter.”

Jain’s statement suggests that the lawsuit is “nothing more than a stunt to garner media attention and damage Mr. Jackson’s reputation.” It also accused Mayers of being a “disgruntled employee” who is trying to “use the guise of a legal proceeding to seek an unjustified payday well outside of the applicable Statute of Limitations.” Furthermore, they accuse Mayers of hiring the same counsel as Shaniqua Thompkins, who is suing 50 Cent in a separate lawsuit. “This connection further underscores the retaliatory and opportunistic nature of this filing,” the statement reads.

“Furthermore, Mr. Jackson takes any and all threats to himself, his current and former employees, and any witnesses incredibly seriously,” it continues. “Contrary to the false narratives being peddled in this complaint, when these alleged threats were brought to light, Mr. Jackson’s legal counsel actively encouraged Ms. Mayers to go to the authorities. Moreover, Mr. Jackson’s counsel proactively reported these alleged threats to law enforcement as well to ensure they were thoroughly investigated. We look forward to vigorously defending against these false claims in a court of law and anticipate a swift dismissal of this frivolous lawsuit.”

50 Cent Fires Back