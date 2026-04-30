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ex-assistant
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Busta Rhymes Settles Assault Lawsuit With Ex-Assistant
Busta Rhymes was sued by his ex-assistant last August after the rapper turned himself in when the alleged incident occurred in January 2025.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 30, 2026