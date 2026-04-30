Busta Rhymes Settles Assault Lawsuit With Ex-Assistant

BY Zachary Horvath
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MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
May 11, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Rapper / entertainer Busta Rhymes throws out the first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Busta Rhymes was sued by his ex-assistant last August after the rapper turned himself in when the alleged incident occurred in January 2025.

Busta Rhymes and his former assistant, Dashiel Gables, have reached a settlement agreement in their legal battle. Per Digital Music News, the details of it are private as it was reached during a private mediation.

"The parties are finalizing the settlement documentation and anticipate that it will be completed within ten days." This is a quote from a letter that both Rhymes and Gables' attorneys sent into a judge this week. It seems each side wanted to bury the hatchet as soon as possible.

The outlet reports that said judge wanted them to file a formal motion for settlement by June 1.

If you haven't been following this story, Gables had been seeking $6-7 million for alleged assault, battery, wage theft, and infliction of emotional distress. He filed his lawsuit against the New York rapper in August 2025.

Gables was allegedly attacked by Busta Rhymes in January of that same year at his Brooklyn building. Specifically, Gables was allegedly punched in the face and was allegedly subjected to abuse in the workplace.

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Busta Rhymes Lawsuit From Ex-Assistant
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper and recording artist Busta Rhymes (Trevor Smith) performs during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This allegedly stemmed from a shouting match that turned physical as Rhymes allegedly was upset with Gables for being on his phone during working hours.

The assistant, who also claimed he was cut off and fired by Rhymes and his team afterwards, went to the police. Rhymes then turned himself in, which shocked fans at the time when details were slim. The veteran spitter would be charged with third-degree assault.

Rhymes didn't roll over though. In October 2025, he would countersue Gables for defamation. He accused his former employee of extortion and harmful hits on his reputation.

Sadly, when the initial lawsuit first hit the news cycle, it came days after Busta received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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