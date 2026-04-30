Busta Rhymes Settles Assault Lawsuit With Ex-Assistant

Busta Rhymes and his former assistant, Dashiel Gables, have reached a settlement agreement in their legal battle. Per Digital Music News, the details of it are private as it was reached during a private mediation.
"The parties are finalizing the settlement documentation and anticipate that it will be completed within ten days." This is a quote from a letter that both Rhymes and Gables' attorneys sent into a judge this week. It seems each side wanted to bury the hatchet as soon as possible.
The outlet reports that said judge wanted them to file a formal motion for settlement by June 1.
If you haven't been following this story, Gables had been seeking $6-7 million for alleged assault, battery, wage theft, and infliction of emotional distress. He filed his lawsuit against the New York rapper in August 2025.
Gables was allegedly attacked by Busta Rhymes in January of that same year at his Brooklyn building. Specifically, Gables was allegedly punched in the face and was allegedly subjected to abuse in the workplace.
Busta Rhymes Lawsuit From Ex-Assistant
This allegedly stemmed from a shouting match that turned physical as Rhymes allegedly was upset with Gables for being on his phone during working hours.
The assistant, who also claimed he was cut off and fired by Rhymes and his team afterwards, went to the police. Rhymes then turned himself in, which shocked fans at the time when details were slim. The veteran spitter would be charged with third-degree assault.
Rhymes didn't roll over though. In October 2025, he would countersue Gables for defamation. He accused his former employee of extortion and harmful hits on his reputation.
Sadly, when the initial lawsuit first hit the news cycle, it came days after Busta received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
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