The Air Jordan 17 Low "Black Patent" Just Got A Release Date And In-Hand Images

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 17 Low "Black Patent" releases soon, bringing a full glossy patent leather update to a classic 2002 colorway.

The Air Jordan 17 Low is having its best year in a long time. And this upcoming "Black Patent" colorway might be the peak of the whole run.

The shoe drops August 8th, 2026, retailing for $245. Early in-hand images just surfaced, and the shoe looks even better up close than the mock-ups suggested. This one is going to move fast.

The "Black Patent" reimagines the original "Black Chrome" AJ17 Low from 2002, swapping out the smooth leather for a full glossy patent leather upper. That single change transforms the whole shoe. It goes from a classic retro to something that actually feels current.

Jordan Brand is digging deep into its early-2000s archive right now. The 17 Low is one of the more underrated silhouettes from that era. It never got the same attention as the 11 or the 4. But people who know, know.

The jazz-inspired design should still come with the briefcase packaging that made it stand out back in 2002. That's a detail that separates this from a standard retro. It's an experience, not just a shoe.

Jordan Brand is also dropping a second black AJ17 Low this year, the "Black Pack" that's hitting November 7th for $240. Two black 17 Lows in one year. That's a statement.

Overall this August drop can't come soon enough.

Read More: LeBron Wore A "Tune Squad" PE To Eliminate The Rockets In Game 6

Air Jordan 17 Low "Black Patent"

The Air Jordan 17 Low "Black Patent" features a glossy patent leather upper over a perforated leather shell with a mesh bootie construction underneath. The whole shoe runs in black on the upper, midsole, laces with one key contrast.

Silver chrome hardware runs through the lacing system, giving it that luxury detail the original 17 Low was always known for. The croc-embossed eyestays add texture without breaking the tonal look. Underneath, a black outsole completes the blackout. It's a clean, dressed-up shoe that works off the court just as well as on it.

Read More: Foot Locker And Nike Just Gifted 22,000 Employees A Pair Of Air Force 1s

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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