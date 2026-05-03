The Air Jordan 17 Low "Black Patent" Just Got A Release Date And In-Hand Images

The Air Jordan 17 Low is having its best year in a long time. And this upcoming "Black Patent" colorway might be the peak of the whole run.

The shoe drops August 8th, 2026, retailing for $245. Early in-hand images just surfaced, and the shoe looks even better up close than the mock-ups suggested. This one is going to move fast.

The "Black Patent" reimagines the original "Black Chrome" AJ17 Low from 2002, swapping out the smooth leather for a full glossy patent leather upper. That single change transforms the whole shoe. It goes from a classic retro to something that actually feels current.

Jordan Brand is digging deep into its early-2000s archive right now. The 17 Low is one of the more underrated silhouettes from that era. It never got the same attention as the 11 or the 4. But people who know, know.

The jazz-inspired design should still come with the briefcase packaging that made it stand out back in 2002. That's a detail that separates this from a standard retro. It's an experience, not just a shoe.

Jordan Brand is also dropping a second black AJ17 Low this year, the "Black Pack" that's hitting November 7th for $240. Two black 17 Lows in one year. That's a statement.

Overall this August drop can't come soon enough.

Air Jordan 17 Low "Black Patent"

The Air Jordan 17 Low "Black Patent" features a glossy patent leather upper over a perforated leather shell with a mesh bootie construction underneath. The whole shoe runs in black on the upper, midsole, laces with one key contrast.