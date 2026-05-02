LeBron Wore A "Tune Squad" PE To Eliminate The Rockets In Game 6

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts after a missed shot against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
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LeBron James wore a Nike LeBron 23 Tune Squad PE in Game 6 against Houston, pulling the colorway directly from Space Jam.

LeBron James just closed out the Houston Rockets in Game 6, sending the Lakers to Round 2. But as always, the sneakers were just as much a story as the game.

LeBron laced up a Nike LeBron 23 PE directly inspired by his Tune Squad uniform from Space Jam: A New Legacy. The timing was perfect. He wore the kicks at Toyota Center while carrying a depleted Lakers squad to a dominant 98-78 win at 41 years old. The fit, the shoe, the performance are all locked in.

The colorway pulled straight from the Tune Squad palette. Warm yellows and oranges up top, teal down below, red laces running through the whole thing. It's loud and it's fun. And it matched the energy LeBron brought to that floor.

This isn't the first time LeBron has connected his footwear to Space Jam. Nike and LeBron have leaned into that universe before, dating back to the original film rollout. But a playoff PE this specific is a different level of detail.

LeBron averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.2 rebounds throughout the first round, doing it all while the Lakers were without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The sneakers matched the moment. Toon Squad energy in a real playoff series.

Now the Lakers head to face OKC. Finally the next question is what's next on-foot.

Read More: PJ Tucker Got The Travis Scott “Pink Pack” Before Anyone Else

LeBron James Nike LeBron 23 PE

The Nike LeBron 23 Tune Squad PE is all about the color story. The upper sits in a warm golden yellow with orange mesh panels mixed throughout. Below that, a glossy teal Foamposite-like pod wraps the midfoot with a bold contrast that makes the shoe pop from a distance.

Red laces cut through the warmth and tie everything back to the Tune Squad palette. A matching red outsole finishes the look underneath.

The teal also appears on the Swoosh, keeping the colorway consistent all the way through. It's a PE through and through. Overall, this pair is built for a playoff run and styled like a movie set.

Read More: Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Exclusive Unboxing Video Surfaces

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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