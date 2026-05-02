LeBron Wore A "Tune Squad" PE To Eliminate The Rockets In Game 6

LeBron James just closed out the Houston Rockets in Game 6, sending the Lakers to Round 2. But as always, the sneakers were just as much a story as the game.

LeBron laced up a Nike LeBron 23 PE directly inspired by his Tune Squad uniform from Space Jam: A New Legacy. The timing was perfect. He wore the kicks at Toyota Center while carrying a depleted Lakers squad to a dominant 98-78 win at 41 years old. The fit, the shoe, the performance are all locked in.

The colorway pulled straight from the Tune Squad palette. Warm yellows and oranges up top, teal down below, red laces running through the whole thing. It's loud and it's fun. And it matched the energy LeBron brought to that floor.

This isn't the first time LeBron has connected his footwear to Space Jam. Nike and LeBron have leaned into that universe before, dating back to the original film rollout. But a playoff PE this specific is a different level of detail.

LeBron averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.2 rebounds throughout the first round, doing it all while the Lakers were without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The sneakers matched the moment. Toon Squad energy in a real playoff series.

Now the Lakers head to face OKC. Finally the next question is what's next on-foot.

LeBron James Nike LeBron 23 PE

The Nike LeBron 23 Tune Squad PE is all about the color story. The upper sits in a warm golden yellow with orange mesh panels mixed throughout. Below that, a glossy teal Foamposite-like pod wraps the midfoot with a bold contrast that makes the shoe pop from a distance.

Red laces cut through the warmth and tie everything back to the Tune Squad palette. A matching red outsole finishes the look underneath.