LeBron's New Nike LeBron 23 Is A Direct Shot At The 2016 Warriors

LeBron James has never forgotten the 2016 NBA Finals. Now he is turning one of its most memorable moments into a sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 23 "Hurt Feelings Write History" will be released on April 17th, 2026.

The name goes straight back to Klay Thompson. During the 2016 Finals, Klay dismissed LeBron's referee complaints by saying he was being too emotional. Cleveland was down 3-1 at the time.

What happened next is the most legendary comeback in NBA Finals history. LeBron and the Cavs won three straight to claim the title. The phrase "hurt feelings" aged very poorly for Klay.

Nearly a decade later, LeBron is bringing it back on his own terms. That is a level of pettiness that fans are fully celebrating. The marketing leans into it completely. Check out the press conference clip below from that era accompanies the shoe's reveal.

The colorway makes the tribute even sharper. The shoe runs in black with yellow and green gradient accents. Funnily enough they are the colors that read immediately as Warriors. Wearing LeBron's signature shoe in the opponent's colors while celebrating the comeback over them is a statement.

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Nike LeBron 23 "Hurt Feelings Write History"

The LeBron 23 "Hurt Feelings Write History" is built on a black textured upper with a cracked pattern running across the surface. The cracking is intentional and it symbolizes fractured rivalries and broken narratives.

Below it, a translucent yellow-to-green gradient panel wraps the midsole, fading from gold at the base into a sharp lime green near the toe. The green Nike swoosh pops cleanly against the black upper.

Gum rubber covers the outsole, keeping the look grounded. Gold lace hardware and subtle golden details tie everything together. The Warriors color palette worn by LeBron himself is the whole point.

Also the retail price of the Nike LeBron 23 "Hurt Feelings Write History" will be $235 when they are released.