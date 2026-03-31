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hurt feelings write history
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LeBron's New Nike LeBron 23 Is A Direct Shot At The 2016 Warriors
The Nike LeBron 23 "Hurt Feelings Write History" drops April 17th, referencing Klay Thompson's 2016 Finals trash talk.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 31, 2026