LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label" At NBA All-Star Game

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: 75th All Star Game
Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Team USA Stars in game two during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label" at the All-Star Game with exclusive Foot Locker LA release.

LeBron James showcased his latest signature sneaker at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. The Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label" made its on-court debut during the showcase. This exclusive colorway features eye-catching gradient details transitioning from yellow to red.

The "Warning Label" collection represents Nike Basketball's special All-Star Weekend releases this month. Each sneaker in the pack features similar hazard-inspired design elements and color schemes. The LeBron 23 version brings the concept to his newest signature model.

Foot Locker's Los Angeles in-person activation is the only place to purchase this release. Nike is keeping the launch extremely limited for this special All-Star collaboration. Each style in the "Warning Label" collection reportedly has under 1,000 pairs total.

The retail price is set at $260 for those lucky enough to secure pairs. This premium pricing reflects the limited nature and exclusive distribution. Foot Locker's LA activation creates a destination experience for sneaker enthusiasts.

The LeBron 23 features futuristic design language pushing boundaries aesthetically and technologically. Cracked glass-like texturing covers the gradient upper from toe to heel. A distinctive lion head logo appears on the side branding.

The Warning Label theme connects LeBron's sneaker to the broader All-Star collection. This exclusive release celebrates basketball's biggest weekend in Los Angeles.

Read More: Stephen Curry Honors Klay Thompson At NBA All-Star Game With Sneaker Tribute

Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label"

The Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label" premiered during All-Star Weekend as part of Nike Basketball's limited collection. The cracked glass texture covering the gradient upper creates a hazard warning aesthetic throughout.

Yellow fades into orange then deep red across the unique material application. A metallic lion head medallion sits prominently on the lateral side representing LeBron's leonine logo. Black mesh sections on the collar and tongue provide breathability while maintaining the warning theme.

Foot Locker's special Los Angeles drop serves as the exclusive retail location for all Warning Label releases. The extremely limited quantity of under one thousand pairs per style guarantees instant sellout.

The $260 price point positions this among premium LeBron signature releases. LeBron wor them during the All-Star Game giving fans their first on-court look at the design.

Read More: Nike Zoom Hyperflight Returns With Jason Williams Signing 25 Years Later

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Image Via AFEW Sneakers NBA All Star Sneakers: Top 10 Kicks Releasing This Weekend
Sneakers Top 10 Sneakers Releasing In August
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors Sneakers GloRilla Rocks Nike Kobe 8 Protro At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton Sneakers LeBron James Debuts The LeBron 23 "Stewie" On Court
Comments 0