LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label" At NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James showcased his latest signature sneaker at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. The Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label" made its on-court debut during the showcase. This exclusive colorway features eye-catching gradient details transitioning from yellow to red.

The "Warning Label" collection represents Nike Basketball's special All-Star Weekend releases this month. Each sneaker in the pack features similar hazard-inspired design elements and color schemes. The LeBron 23 version brings the concept to his newest signature model.

Foot Locker's Los Angeles in-person activation is the only place to purchase this release. Nike is keeping the launch extremely limited for this special All-Star collaboration. Each style in the "Warning Label" collection reportedly has under 1,000 pairs total.

The retail price is set at $260 for those lucky enough to secure pairs. This premium pricing reflects the limited nature and exclusive distribution. Foot Locker's LA activation creates a destination experience for sneaker enthusiasts.

The LeBron 23 features futuristic design language pushing boundaries aesthetically and technologically. Cracked glass-like texturing covers the gradient upper from toe to heel. A distinctive lion head logo appears on the side branding.

The Warning Label theme connects LeBron's sneaker to the broader All-Star collection. This exclusive release celebrates basketball's biggest weekend in Los Angeles.

