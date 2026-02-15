Nike Zoom Hyperflight Returns With Jason Williams Signing 25 Years Later

Nike officially re-signed NBA legend Jason "White Chocolate" Williams for the Hyperflight's 25th anniversary return. The cult-classic basketball shoe originally dropped in 2001 designed by Eric Avar. Williams wore the futuristic silhouette during his electrifying Sacramento Kings playing days.

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight featured cutting-edge design with its glossy patent leather upper. Its minimalist aesthetic looked unlike anything else on basketball courts at the time. The shoe's sleek profile made it instantly recognizable during Williams' highlight-reel performances.

Nike is bringing back Williams' iconic "Varsity Purple" player exclusive colorway for retail. This marks the first time the purple PE becomes available to general consumers. Personalized details include his number 55 on the tongue and "J-Will" branding.

The collection dropped during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles creating massive buzz. Additional colorways include "Black/White" and a brand-new "Hyper Pink" edition. Retail pricing is set at $170 for all colorways in the collection.

Nike Zoom Hyperflight Returns

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight's return celebrates Jason Williams' creative basketball artistry that earned him the White Chocolate nickname. Eric Avar's original 2001 design featured innovative Zoom Air cushioning technology.

The shoe's futuristic appearance made it ahead of its time during the early 2000s. Williams wore his purple player exclusive during Sacramento Kings games creating unforgettable highlight moments. Nike's decision to finally release his PE colorway publicly marks a significant moment for collectors.

The custom white chocolate bars and milk cartons add playful marketing nostalgia to the campaign. All-Star Weekend timing in Los Angeles provided the perfect stage for the announcement and initial release.

Additional colorways like Hyper Pink expand appeal beyond just Williams' original purple version.

Jason Williams Nike Hyperflight

Jason Williams personally sold the first pair of his number 55 Hyperflight player exclusives to August Richards at the SNKRS Cafeteria launch. Richards flew all the way from New York specifically for this momentous occasion.

The longtime sneaker collector got to meet White Chocolate himself and secure the inaugural pair. This personal transaction added incredible significance to an already special release for Richards.