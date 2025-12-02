LeBron James Debuts The LeBron 23 "Stewie" On Court

LeBron James stepped onto the court in a new Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie", and the pair instantly grabbed the spotlight. The design pulls straight from the chaos of the Stewie Griffin character, and it fits right into the playful lane LeBron has explored with past cartoon inspired drops.

This is the first real look at the colorway on foot, and it arrives with the same confidence LeBron brings to every debut. The timing also lines up with early whispers that this pair is set for a fall 2026 release.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but LeBron wearing them in game usually means the rollout has started. It is interesting to see how the LeBron 23 line continues to shift in tone. Some models lean into tech and performance.

Others, like this one, lean heavily into personality. That balance has helped the signature series stay fresh for two decades. LeBron knows how to build moments around his sneakers, whether it is a tribute pair or something more playful like this.

These shots from the Lakers game show the "Stewie" colorway in full motion. With a release still more than a year away, there is plenty of time for Nike to tease more pairs or new variations. The LeBron 23 chapter is already shaping up to be a fun one to watch.

Nike LeBron 23 “Stewie”

The Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie" uses bold cartoon styling and heavy line art. Also the upper mixes white panels with bright red, blue, and yellow accents.

Black outlines frame each shape and add a comic book feel. The laces come in a vibrant blue tone and further, the midsole blends light blue and black.

The outsole stays dark for contrast and the Stewie inspired badge sits on the tongue. Overall, the shoe looks energetic and sharp.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike LeBron 23 “Stewie” will be released in the Fall of 2026. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $210 when they are released.