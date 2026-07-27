First Look At Women's-Exclusive Air Jordan 3 “Sports Renaissance”

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via @sneakergoodsmiami

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New in hand photos reveal the women's exclusive Air Jordan 3 "Sports Renaissance," set to release this August.

New in hand photos just surfaced for the Air Jordan 3 "Sports Renaissance." It's set to release on August 15th per Sneaker Bar Detroit.

This colorway is a women's exclusive. The shoe uses navy as its base color throughout. One version pairs navy with red and pink accents. Another leans into navy and light blue tones. Both use the same overall layout and structure.

Cream laces stand out against the darker upper. A cream midsole adds contrast at the bottom. Small basketball themed details appear on the tongue tag. That includes a raised basketball icon near the eyelets.

The heel tab keeps the classic Jumpman branding. Two different heel colors show up across the pair. One shoe uses red, the other uses blue. That split design gives the release its playful edge.

Sports themed colorways aren't new for Jordan Brand. This one leans into bold, mismatched color pairing. Women's exclusive drops have grown more common lately. That trend gives fans more variety across releases.

Early images already show strong interest online. Sneaker fans are drawn to the split color concept. August gives buyers a clear timeline to prepare for. For now, this remains one of the season's standout looks.

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Air Jordan 3 “Sports Renaissance”

Looking closer at the photos, the split heel design stands out most. One shoe uses a red panel near the ankle. The other swaps that for a matching blue tone. This type of contrast makes the pair feel intentionally mismatched.

Mesh paneling near the collar adds texture in both colors. Pink and light blue versions appear in that same area. Cream laces and soles keep the overall look balanced. Small details like the tongue tag basketball icon add character.

Nothing about the build looks overly complicated. The color choices do most of the visual work here. Fans of sport inspired colorways will likely respond well. It's a playful spin on a familiar silhouette.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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