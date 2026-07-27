First Look At Women's-Exclusive Air Jordan 3 “Sports Renaissance”

New in hand photos just surfaced for the Air Jordan 3 "Sports Renaissance." It's set to release on August 15th per Sneaker Bar Detroit.

This colorway is a women's exclusive. The shoe uses navy as its base color throughout. One version pairs navy with red and pink accents. Another leans into navy and light blue tones. Both use the same overall layout and structure.

Cream laces stand out against the darker upper. A cream midsole adds contrast at the bottom. Small basketball themed details appear on the tongue tag. That includes a raised basketball icon near the eyelets.

The heel tab keeps the classic Jumpman branding. Two different heel colors show up across the pair. One shoe uses red, the other uses blue. That split design gives the release its playful edge.

Sports themed colorways aren't new for Jordan Brand. This one leans into bold, mismatched color pairing. Women's exclusive drops have grown more common lately. That trend gives fans more variety across releases.

Early images already show strong interest online. Sneaker fans are drawn to the split color concept. August gives buyers a clear timeline to prepare for. For now, this remains one of the season's standout looks.

Air Jordan 3 “Sports Renaissance”

Looking closer at the photos, the split heel design stands out most. One shoe uses a red panel near the ankle. The other swaps that for a matching blue tone. This type of contrast makes the pair feel intentionally mismatched.

Mesh paneling near the collar adds texture in both colors. Pink and light blue versions appear in that same area. Cream laces and soles keep the overall look balanced. Small details like the tongue tag basketball icon add character.