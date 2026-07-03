Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" Gets A New Release Date

The women's Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" is set to release on September 25th per zSneakerHeadz. This marks the shoe's first retro since its original debut back in 2006.

That 20-year gap makes it one of the longest waits for any Air Jordan 5 colorway. It also holds a specific place in Jordan Brand history as the first ever women's exclusive Air Jordan 5.

White leather covers most of the upper, with translucent mesh side panels throughout. Orange detailing shows up on the Jumpman lace lock and shark-tooth midsole graphic.

The midsole then shifts into fire red lower down, which gave the shoe its "Sunset" nickname. A reflective grey tongue and red interior lining round out the rest of the build.

Jordan Brand kept the 2026 version close to the original 2006 build. The colorway arrives as part of a wider trend of mid-2000s Jordan retros this year. The "Sunset" fits naturally given how long it's been off shelves.

Original 2006 pairs have become scarce on the secondary market over time. The 2026 retro gives buyers their first real chance at the colorway in two decades. The shoe releases exclusively in women's sizing, consistent with its original format.

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Air Jordan 5 "Sunset"

The Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" originally dropped in September 2006 during the shoe's lifestyle era. That period saw Jordan Brand experiment with colorways beyond the traditional Bulls palette. "Sunset" stood out immediately for its warm, citrus-driven tones on a mostly white base. It also marked the first time Jordan Brand built a women's exclusive around the Air Jordan 5 silhouette.

The shoe's shark-tooth midsole graphic does most of the color work on this pair. Orange fills the jagged teeth near the top before shifting into fire red at the base. That gradient is what earned the colorway its name. Orange also appears on the Jumpman logo at the lace lock and tongue area.