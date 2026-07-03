7-Eleven Files Lawsuit Against Nike Over Air Max 95 Color Scheme

7-Eleven filed a federal lawsuit against Nike on July 1. The suit targets the upcoming Air Max 95 Big Bubble QS 2, set to release on July 11th.

That date lines up directly with 7-Eleven's annual "7-Eleven Day" celebration. The convenience store chain argues Nike chose that date on purpose.

The shoe features orange, green, and red striping across the upper. 7-Eleven claims that color combination copies its trademarked 3-Color Mark. The company has used that stripe pattern across its stores and merchandise since the late 1980s. It argues the shoe is likely to confuse consumers into thinking an official partnership exists.

Nike listed the shoe on its SNKRS app as "Sport Green and Safety Orange" with no mention of 7-Eleven. However, sneaker outlets and product listings have widely referred to it as the "7-Eleven" Air Max 95.

7-Eleven says it tried to resolve the dispute directly with Nike before filing the suit. Nike confirmed it would continue advertising and proceed with the planned July 11 launch regardless. The complaint asks the court to stop the release, recall existing pairs, and award damages. Nike has not publicly responded to the filing currently.

7-Eleven Files Lawsuit Against Nike

7-Eleven and Nike actually have some prior history together. The two brands worked on an official Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

That release never made it to market after Nike cancelled plans tied to the pandemic delay. Given that background, the current lawsuit carries a bit of extra weight.

The Tri-Color Mark 7-Eleven references has appeared on store signage, clothing, footwear, and accessories for decades. The company has also licensed those colors to outside brands including Crocs and Sunday Golf.